Stars click in all three phases while dominating Silverbacks

WOOD RIVER — Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg passed for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Stars blew past Wood River/Shelton 65-6.
The Nebraska recruit completed 11 of 12 passes for 174 yards as the Stars rolled out to a 52-0 halftime lead.
To balance the offense, the Stars ran for 145 yards on 25 carries.
The only glitch of the night came on the ride home when one of the Stars’ vans blew a tire.
Coach Rashawn Harvey said, “We played very well in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams.”
He said the defense held the Silverbacks to negative yards and the Stars got a defensive touchdown when Cale Conrad recovered a bad snap in the end zone.
On special teams, Spencer Hogeland was 7 for 7 on PATs and kicked a field goal.
“We were lights out on special teams — perfect on field goals, perfect on PATs and all but one kickoff in the end zone,” Harvey said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!