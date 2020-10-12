Stars claim Centennial Conference volleyball title

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic learned its lesson against Grand Island Central Catholic.

The last time the two teams played, on Sept. 29, the Class C-1, No. 4-rated Stars saw a 19-10 lead in the first set evaporate as the No. 3 Crusaders put together the sweep.

On Saturday, after getting a big lead, the Stars (26-3) kept on the attack and didn’t let up in the Centennial Conference Tournament final, beating the Crusaders 25-16, 18-25, 25-17 at GICC.

It was the second loss of the season for the Crusaders and the first-ever Centennial Conference Tournament Championship for KCHS in its short tenure in the conference. The Stars joined the conference in 2017.

Ashley Keck sparked KCHS with nine of her team-high 12 kills in the opening set to give the Stars an 18-10 lead and never allowed GICC to get back into the set.

“We had a better mentality tonight when we had the lead. You can’t go soft on GICC and that’s what happened the last time we played them,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “They pass and hit too well and I think that was the best defensive game we’ve played all season and we played with heart. The girls wanted to win.”