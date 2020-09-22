Stars avenge loss to St. Cecilia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School avenged its first loss of the season by beating Hastings St. Cecilia 10-8 Monday night at Patriot Park.

The Stars (17-4) put four runs on the board in the first inning and never fell behind even though the Hawkettes pulled within one run in sixth inning.

Both teams had 12 hits. St. Cecilia (14-7) had six extra-base hits to Kearney’s three, but the Stars’ Lauren Marker belted the lone home run, a solo shot in the sixth inning. Marker also had a two-run single in the sixth.

Marker’s home run was her fourth of the year, which ties the team lead.

Every KCHS starter had at least one hit. Carleigh Eurek delivered two doubles and drove in three runs.

Bralen Biddlecome pitched a complete game, striking out four and walking four.

Shaye Butler, who was 4 for 4 with two doubles, and Bailey Kissinger, a UNK basketball recruit who was 3 for 5 with a double and a triple, fueled St. Cecilia’s offense.

Kearney Catholic will be back in action on Thursday, playing host to Minden in their last regular-sason home game. Saturday, the Stars will compete in teh Adams Central invitaitonal