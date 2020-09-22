Stars avenge loss to St. Cecilia

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School avenged its first loss of the season by beating Hastings St. Cecilia 10-8 Monday night at Patriot Park.
The Stars (17-4) put four runs on the board in the first inning and never fell behind even though the Hawkettes pulled within one run in sixth inning.
Both teams had 12 hits. St. Cecilia (14-7) had six extra-base hits to Kearney’s three, but the Stars’ Lauren Marker belted the lone home run, a solo shot in the sixth inning. Marker also had a two-run single in the sixth.
Marker’s home run was her fourth of the year, which ties the team lead.
Every KCHS starter had at least one hit. Carleigh Eurek delivered two doubles and drove in three runs.
Bralen Biddlecome pitched a complete game, striking out four and walking four.
Shaye Butler, who was 4 for 4 with two doubles, and Bailey Kissinger, a UNK basketball recruit who was 3 for 5 with a double and a triple, fueled St. Cecilia’s offense.
Kearney Catholic will be back in action on Thursday, playing host to Minden in their last regular-sason home game. Saturday, the Stars will compete in teh Adams Central invitaitonal
Bearcats earn split with Spartans
LINCOLN — The Kearney High School softball team scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on to beat Lincoln East 4-3 Monday night to earn a split in a doubleheader at Lincoln’s Doris Blair Park.
Kearney (12-11) lost the first game 4-1 and trailed 3-1 after five innings in the second game.
Bella Molina led off the sixth inning with a double but was still on second two outs later until Sophi Junker came through with a two-run home run to center field.
Molina and Junker had two hits each Haley Becker and Kyan Nickel drove in runs.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher, working the last 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Kelsey Choplin and reliever Marisa Chamberlin.
In the first game, the Bearcats outhit the Spartans (19-6) by a mark of 7-4 but only scored one run. Becker, who was 2 for 3, doubled to score Molina in the third inning.
That run was answered by a three-run homer by Emilee Haggadone in the bottom of the third.
Becker pitched a complete game for the Bearcats.
