Stars' Arram steps down after loss to Lexington in district finals

“We scored two goals on them, and you know any team can score on any team. We just didn’t get on top first,” Arram said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game, but I’m happy with the outcome . It was a great year for the kids.”

Lexington led 3-0 in the first half. The first two goals came from corner kicks to set the tone early. They added five more in the second half. Six different players scored for Lexington. They also put up four total assists to go along with the eight goals. Diego Martinez led Lexington with a hat-trick performance on Saturday.

“He has really come to form in the last two weeks,” Lexington coach Jess McHargue said about Martinez. “He’s doing a lot of things really well. This is his second game in a row finding the back of the net more than once. His runs are what puts them in. We talked about it in practice and watching game films that you can tell from the stuff he’s doing and doing right, so we’re just going to continue giving him the ball and see what he can get done.”

Hours after the game, the tournament brackets were released.

Lexington (18-1) holds the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 South Sioux City (10-9) at 10 a.m. Thursday.