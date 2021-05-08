Stars' Arram steps down after loss to Lexington in district finals

LEXINGTON — As the season comes to an end for the Kearney Catholic boys soccer team, Amer Arram said he has coached his final game with the Stars.
The Stars fell to Lexington, 8-2, in the Class B2 District finals. The Minutemen will move on to the state tournament in Omaha on Tuesday.
Arram confirmed after the game that he has stepped down as head coach after five seasons with the Stars.
“I’ve been doing it for quite awhile, and I think it’s time for me to focus on my work and my family,” Arram said.
Arram took over the head coaching role after the death of John Mueller. Arram had coached the Stars three years prior and was an assistant coach for the girls soccer team for two seasons. KCHS Athletic Director Rick Petri is aware that Arram is leaving and already has started searching for his replacement.
In their first meeting during the regular season with the Minutemen, the Stars lost 6-1. The Stars tried to level up their defenses, but it was still not enough to capitalize against the Minutemen.
“We tried to defend a lot more, trying to go a lot longer without any goals going, but of course that didn’t work either,” Arram said. “The boys fought really hard, but Lexington is a tough team to go through.”
Kearney Catholic put up two goals on Lexington. Both goals were scored by Samson David. Goalkeeper Riley Grieser had a busy day for the Stars. Despite eight goals allowed, he recorded 18 saves.
“We scored two goals on them, and you know any team can score on any team. We just didn’t get on top first,” Arram said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game, but I’m happy with the outcome . It was a great year for the kids.”
Lexington led 3-0 in the first half. The first two goals came from corner kicks to set the tone early. They added five more in the second half. Six different players scored for Lexington. They also put up four total assists to go along with the eight goals. Diego Martinez led Lexington with a hat-trick performance on Saturday.
“He has really come to form in the last two weeks,” Lexington coach Jess McHargue said about Martinez. “He’s doing a lot of things really well. This is his second game in a row finding the back of the net more than once. His runs are what puts them in. We talked about it in practice and watching game films that you can tell from the stuff he’s doing and doing right, so we’re just going to continue giving him the ball and see what he can get done.”
Hours after the game, the tournament brackets were released.
Lexington (18-1) holds the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 South Sioux City (10-9) at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Stars end their season with a 10-4 record in Arram’s final year. While the Stars will lose eight seniors, the future couldn’t be any brighter. Jhordy Solares will return for his junior year after leading the team with 12 goals and 16 assists during the regular season. Grieser also will be back at goalkeeper as a senior.
“The kids are young with a few years to go,” Arram said. “I think next year they are going to be strong with a few freshmen coming in. I think they are going to be a solid team. This year we lost Spencer Hogeland, who was a great defender and Carlos Tamayo, he was a forward. We lost a lot of starters. I don’t know if the outcome would’ve been that much bigger, but it would’ve helped but great year for the kids.”