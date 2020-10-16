Stars advance to state softball championship game

HASTINGS — One victory stands between Kearney Catholic and a state softball championship.

With a 10-7 victory over Bishop Neumann Thursday evening, the Stars advanced to the championship game of the double-elimination Class C State Tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

The Stars are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. the winner of an elimination game between Neumann and Guardian Angels Central Catholic with that team needing to beat the Stars twice for the title.

“Right now it’s take one game at a time. We’ve been living by the motto anybody, anytime, anywhere. So we have to be prepared to show up for the one game tomorrow and if we have to play one after that we’ll do that too,” first-year Stars coach Jon Ruyle said.

For a team playing in its third year, and dealing with the death of its coach during the summer, getting to the state final is an accomplishment.

“They’re playing for each other. They’re playing for the memory of Coach Russ Hiemstra. That was a big loss to the program in just the second year. So, to come back and be able to play in his memory and do this well, it’s really speaking volumes to the girls that we have on the dirt,” Ruyle said.