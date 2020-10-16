Stars advance to state softball championship game

HASTINGS — One victory stands between Kearney Catholic and a state softball championship.
With a 10-7 victory over Bishop Neumann Thursday evening, the Stars advanced to the championship game of the double-elimination Class C State Tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
The Stars are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. the winner of an elimination game between Neumann and Guardian Angels Central Catholic with that team needing to beat the Stars twice for the title.
“Right now it’s take one game at a time. We’ve been living by the motto anybody, anytime, anywhere. So we have to be prepared to show up for the one game tomorrow and if we have to play one after that we’ll do that too,” first-year Stars coach Jon Ruyle said.
For a team playing in its third year, and dealing with the death of its coach during the summer, getting to the state final is an accomplishment.
“They’re playing for each other. They’re playing for the memory of Coach Russ Hiemstra. That was a big loss to the program in just the second year. So, to come back and be able to play in his memory and do this well, it’s really speaking volumes to the girls that we have on the dirt,” Ruyle said.
The Stars scored two in the first, four in the second and two in the top of the third to go ahead 8-2. But Bishop Neumann rode the long ball to come right back. Avery Mayberry matched her regular-season home run total with a two-run homer in the first and another two-run shot in the third. Teammate Mattie Bohac homered to lead off the third. The home runs put five runs on the Cavaliers’ side of the board.
“It’s one of those things that we’ve been used to. We’ve given up a lot of home runs, but we’ve also hit quite a few,” Ruyl said. “And we just realize that it might take us a little bit longer to score. It may not be as flashy, but they’re just runs, no matter how they get them.”
Kearney Catholic didn’t hit any home runs, in fact, didn’t hit any doubles or triples either. But they scored more than one run in four innings.
Sydney Owen and Jacee Nore had three hits apiece. Owen drove in two runs with RBI singles in the second and third innings. Nore had an RBI single in the sixth. Eight players scored at least one run.
“We preach offense and we really teach and work intentionally on having a strong offense. That triggers our defense being able to do some different things and play fast and aggressive,” Ruyle said. “So we’re going to always try to focus on getting eight or more runs. That’s our goal every single game to have as many quality at bats as we possibly can and hopefully we’ll be on the right side of it.”
The Stars’ offense was aided by Bishop Neumann’s fielding woes. The Cavaliers committed nine errors. The Stars had just three errors.
“Defense wins championships. It’s not just a cliche. It’s a real thing. When we get that defense rallying around Bralen (Biddlecome) when she’s in the circle, it’s just something different. The girls play fast, they like to pressure the ball and there’s not very many mistakes and when they make them they do they bounce back really well,” Ruyle said.
The defense kept Biddlecome on top. She has pitched every inning of the state tournament and gave up five hits besides the three home runs to the Cavaliers. She walked four and struck out two.
“She had some spots where she struggled and she needs to rely on her instincts and be able to trust all of her pitches. ... But I mean these are priceless moments for her,” Ruyle said. “To have this kind of experience going into her final senior year, we couldn’t ask for a better situation.”
