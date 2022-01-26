Stars advance to conference semifinal with win over Lincoln Lutheran

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys threw the switch on the offense in the second half Tuesday night to beat Lincoln Lutheran 63-50 in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.
They found the switch on the defensive end.
“The biggest difference between the first and second half was defensively getting up in pressure,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “I was kind of disappointed in the first half. If you go in the locker room and look at the scout, we said no uncontested threes for (Jonny Puelz) and he hit three of them with a guy in front of him with his hands down.
“And then (playing better defense) just helps us get going offensively. The pace picked up. I thought we were a little bit more aggressive and adjusted to the physicality because tonight was probably one of the most physical games we played all year.”
The Stars (17-1) led 23-20 at halftime after a seesaw first half that saw both teams rely on outside shooting. Kearney Catholic scored almost entirely from beyond the 3-point arc or from the free-throw line.
The Stars’ first 2-point basket came with 4:45 left in the second quarter when Brett Mahony scored on a scoop shot in the lane.
“We were kind of struggling. We got into some of the seams and in some games those might have been fouls. Tonight it wasn’t. So we have to get used to being a little bit tougher, getting to those spots and doing a little bit an adjustment to get us easier shots,” Langan said.
Three-pointers by Turner Plugge, Mahony and Mason Mandernach were part of an 18-point third quarter that had the Stars on top by double digits.
The Warriors pulled back within five midway through the fourth quarter but Dylan Merz led the effort to fight them off, scoring seven of his 16 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes.
“The coaches on the bench had been saying in the first half, ‘we have to get him a couple of touches and good things will happen,’” Langan said. “We did a good job of getting him the ball ... and Merz is just one of those kids, when he knows it’s go time and we need to make a play, Merz is usually one of the first guys to step up.”
Merz joined Mahony and Plugge in double figures. Mahony scored 21 points and Plugge added 15, making three 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws.
Puelz finished with 23 points for Lincoln Lutheran and Max Bartels had 11.
The Warriors (8-9), who were seeded seventh in the tournament, started the season 0-5 under first-year coach Jesse Bouwens. Their other three losses are to teams that have seven combined losses.
“I think they’re a little better than their seed. If you look at the first part of their schedule, they played some tough teams and this is Coach Bowen’s first year, so he’s getting all of his stuff put in that first few weeks. So they’ve done a really good job adjusting and coming out and playing better. They’re long and lengthy and they matched up pretty good with us,” Langan said.
In Friday’s semifinal at Grand Island, the Stars will face off with Omaha Concordia, which is 14-1. It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinal.
“They’re a good basketball team. They have two really nice guards — one who can really shoot it and drive it and the other one can shoot it — so if we see a replay of uncontested threes with no hands up, we’re gonna be in big trouble,” Langan said.