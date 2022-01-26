Stars advance to conference semifinal with win over Lincoln Lutheran

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys threw the switch on the offense in the second half Tuesday night to beat Lincoln Lutheran 63-50 in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

They found the switch on the defensive end.

“The biggest difference between the first and second half was defensively getting up in pressure,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “I was kind of disappointed in the first half. If you go in the locker room and look at the scout, we said no uncontested threes for (Jonny Puelz) and he hit three of them with a guy in front of him with his hands down.

“And then (playing better defense) just helps us get going offensively. The pace picked up. I thought we were a little bit more aggressive and adjusted to the physicality because tonight was probably one of the most physical games we played all year.”

The Stars (17-1) led 23-20 at halftime after a seesaw first half that saw both teams rely on outside shooting. Kearney Catholic scored almost entirely from beyond the 3-point arc or from the free-throw line.

The Stars’ first 2-point basket came with 4:45 left in the second quarter when Brett Mahony scored on a scoop shot in the lane.