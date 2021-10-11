Stars 2-1 in second half of Centennial Conference tourney

LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic finished fifth in the Centennial Conference Volleyball Tournament, beating Archbishop Bergan 25-21, 25-21 after wrapping up pool play with a 2-2 record.

The Stars went 1-1 on Thursday at Kearney Catholic to begin the tournament then defeated Aquinas 25-22, 25-19, on Saturday before losing to Columbus Scotus 25-23, 29-25, 25-21 to set up the cross-bracket match with Bergan.

Kearney Catholic’s statistics leaders were not available.

Kearney High went 1-1 at the Lincoln Southeast Quad, beating the host team 25-18, 25-21 but losing to Lincoln Northeast 25-23, 25-20.

The Bearcats (13-17) needed only 16 kills to beat the Knights. Tatum Rusher set the pace with five while Emma Talbert and Analise Luke had three each. Karsyn Worley contributed two ace serves.

Against Northeast, Avery Franzen led the Bearcats at the net with seven kills while Rusher and Luke had six each. Rusher and Elli Mehlin had two ace serves apiece.

Axtell defeated Anselmo-Merna 22-25, 25-23, 25-10 to claim the championship of the Anselmo-Merna Invitational.

Lexi Eckhoff led the Wildocats in the chamionship game with 12 kills and five blocks. Audrey Nelson set for 26 kills.