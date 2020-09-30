Stalled: After building 9-point lead, Stars swept by GICC

KEARNEY — When Kearney Catholic stalled, Grand Island Central Catholic erupted.
The Crusaders, ranked fourth in Class C-1, rallied from a 19-10 deficit to win the first set 26-24 then went on to beat the third-ranked Stars 25-17, 25-21 Tuesday night at KCHS’ Cope Coliseum.
“We kind of had them off kilter a little bit. And then, all of a sudden, it seemed like we went into kind of a ‘safe’ mode,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “I’m not sure why we thought we could win by playing safe, but we had a lot of easy shots that they’re going to dig up because they’re a good team.”
Whatever the reason, the momentum switched sides and the Stars never got it back.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said, “We just kept coming back, coming at them.”
Zavala burned two timeouts trying to get her team regrouped then her team put 11 points on the board in the first set.
“We were making our own errors and we weren’t attacking the ball,” Zavala said. “They were really camping out on Chloe (Cloud). By the second set, we got Chloe moving a little bit more and the block wasn’t so prevalent.”
It didn’t hurt that outside hitter Evan Glade found a magic touch.
The 5-10 sophomore sparked the comeback in the first set with five kills in one pass across the front row. In that time, GICC (16-1) cut the 9-point deficit to two, 22-20.
KCHS (16-3), meanwhile, couldn’t rediscover the spark. Four of its last five points came on service errors by the Crusaders.
“I always tell the kids we’re kind of known for comebacks so it’s kind of in their mind. They know they can do that,” Zavala said.
The comeback created momentum that carried through the rest of the match.
Cloud came to life and finished with a team-high 16 kills and four blocks. Glade finished with 10 kills and Lucy Ghaifan had seven kills.
GICC also had 10 blocks with Glade participating in four.
Conner said, “They stopped us a few times and I think that we got a little tentative, then just started doing a lot of tip and roll shots and they covered it well.
“When we got to the third set I thought maybe we’d start coming around again. but it seemed like there are a lot of little things we need to do to get better.”
Ashley Keck led the Stars with 10 kills and Ashlyn Wischmeier had seven.
“That’s a disappointing loss because I mean I just felt like we didn’t work as hard as I know that we can,” Conner said. “There were a lot of little things that ... when we go over tape tomorrow we’re going to pinpoint the little things that we didn’t do that make a big difference.”
In other matches in the Hub Territory:
-- In their third meeting in five days, Kearney High School defeated Lincoln East 17-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20. Lily Novacek and Aspen Rusher shared the lead in kills for the Bearcats with 14. Sidney Province added 12 kills
-- Wilcox-Hildreth scored 15 ace serves in a 25-8, 25-15 win over Elba. Brooke Quadhamer had five aces while Emma Donley and Claire Ortgiesen had four each. In a 25-12, 27-25 loss to Silver Lake, Natalie Billington tallied six kills and three ace blocks.
-- Caitlynn Wahls scored 10 kills and three blocks and Hanna Stewart had four ace serves in Loomis’ 25-9, 25-23, 25-7 win over Arapahoe. Adeline Larson and Brooklyn Weins added three ace serves.
-- Overton’s Haley Fleischman ripped Shelton for 17 kills in a 25-12, 25-14, 25-9 victory. Rachel Ecklund scored nine kills and had four blocks.
-- Bertrand swept Axtell 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 with Johanna Ford scoring nine kills, Aleya Hueftle seven and Macie Steinbrink eight.
