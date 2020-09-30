Stalled: After building 9-point lead, Stars swept by GICC

KCHS (16-3), meanwhile, couldn’t rediscover the spark. Four of its last five points came on service errors by the Crusaders.

“I always tell the kids we’re kind of known for comebacks so it’s kind of in their mind. They know they can do that,” Zavala said.

The comeback created momentum that carried through the rest of the match.

Cloud came to life and finished with a team-high 16 kills and four blocks. Glade finished with 10 kills and Lucy Ghaifan had seven kills.

GICC also had 10 blocks with Glade participating in four.

Conner said, “They stopped us a few times and I think that we got a little tentative, then just started doing a lot of tip and roll shots and they covered it well.

“When we got to the third set I thought maybe we’d start coming around again. but it seemed like there are a lot of little things we need to do to get better.”

Ashley Keck led the Stars with 10 kills and Ashlyn Wischmeier had seven.