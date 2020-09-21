St. Paul wins showdown with Kearney CatholicSt. Paul sta

GOTHENBURG — St. Paul stayed unbeaten with 21-25, 25-15, 25-21 win over Kearney Catholic High School at the Harvest Festival Invitational in Gothenburg.
The loss was the second of the season for the No. 3-ranked Stars, who were beaten by Aurora on Friday. For second-ranked St. Paul (14-0), the first set loss was the second set defeat this year.
KCHS (10-2) defeated Gothenburg 25-16, 25-19 and Class B No. 7 York 25-22, 25-18 on Saturday.
In the loss to St. Paul, the Stars had 32 kills, seven by Jillian Collins, six by Bailey Spangler and five by Ashlyn Wischmeier. Collins and Ashley Keck had two blocks apiece and Syd Conner had 25 assists.
In the win over York (9-4), Keck had 11 kills and Conner had six. Keck also had three ace serves.
Spangler had seven kills and Keck had six in the win over Gothenburg (6-7). Conner and Jenna Kruse had two ace serves.
In other weekend matches:
-- Minden went 0-3 on Saturday at Gothenburg, losing to York 25-22, 25-15; Chadron 25-11, 25-18 and Gothenburg 25-14, 25-11. Against York, Sloane Beck had four kills and a block and Payton Weeder had four kills. Against Chadron, Weeder had six kills. And against Gothenburg, Beck had five kills.
-- In a match of unbeatens, Class D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton defeated Class C-1 No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 at the Ord Invitational. Katy Lindner shredded the Crusader defense with 22 kills while hitting .391. Belle Paitz added 14 kills. Lindner also had four blocks.
Pleasanton (13-0) defeated Stuart in pool play 25-19, 25-15 with Paitz scoring 13 kills and hitting .524, while Lindner had 11 kills and hit .474. Natalie Siegel had two ace serves to go with 32 set assists.
While beating Ord 25-18, 25-19, Paitz, Kaci Pierce and Chelsea Fisher had six kills each and Fisher had two blocks.
-- Gibbon went 1-2 at the Gibbon Invitational, beating Centura and losing to Southern Valley and Burwell.
In the 25-11, 22-25, 26-24 win over Centura, Ashlyn Dealey had 11 kills and Samantha Walker had eight. Desirae Nunez scored on five ace serves and Yaniro Lazo had four aces.
In the 25-21, 26-24 loss to Southern Valley, Walker had 10 kills, Dealey had eight and Emma Kucera had seven.
In the 25-13, 25-12 loss to Burwell, Nunez and Dealey had four kills apiece.
