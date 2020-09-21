St. Paul wins showdown with Kearney CatholicSt. Paul sta

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GOTHENBURG — St. Paul stayed unbeaten with 21-25, 25-15, 25-21 win over Kearney Catholic High School at the Harvest Festival Invitational in Gothenburg.

The loss was the second of the season for the No. 3-ranked Stars, who were beaten by Aurora on Friday. For second-ranked St. Paul (14-0), the first set loss was the second set defeat this year.

KCHS (10-2) defeated Gothenburg 25-16, 25-19 and Class B No. 7 York 25-22, 25-18 on Saturday.

In the loss to St. Paul, the Stars had 32 kills, seven by Jillian Collins, six by Bailey Spangler and five by Ashlyn Wischmeier. Collins and Ashley Keck had two blocks apiece and Syd Conner had 25 assists.

In the win over York (9-4), Keck had 11 kills and Conner had six. Keck also had three ace serves.

Spangler had seven kills and Keck had six in the win over Gothenburg (6-7). Conner and Jenna Kruse had two ace serves.

In other weekend matches:

-- Minden went 0-3 on Saturday at Gothenburg, losing to York 25-22, 25-15; Chadron 25-11, 25-18 and Gothenburg 25-14, 25-11. Against York, Sloane Beck had four kills and a block and Payton Weeder had four kills. Against Chadron, Weeder had six kills. And against Gothenburg, Beck had five kills.