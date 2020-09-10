St. Paul’s Eli Larson major concern for Stars

Last Week: St. Paul bounced back from a season-opening loss to third-ranked Pierce to beat Broken Bow 41-6. Kearney Catholic handled Gothenburg 35-0.
St. Paul Scouting Report: The Wildcats are big up front and they want to run the football, having completed just seven passes in the first two games. “The long and short of it is you have to slow down No. 35. You have to slow down (Eli) Larson,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. Larson has rushed for 291 yards in the first two games and scored four touchdowns. “If he gets to come downhill, it’s probably over because that son of a gun can run pretty dang good,” Harvey said.
St. Paul’s other running back, Tommy Wroblewski, has rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns so far this year.
Best Thing Coach Harvey Saw Last Week: “Running the football, and, I better say, our defense did perform against the run against a Gothenburg team that I think put the ball in the air six or seven times last week. We did a pretty good job stopping the run.” The Stars have allowed six points in their two games while, on offense, senior running back Cale Conrad has rushed for 176 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Where the Stars need to improve: “We have to catch the ball better. ... I think we had six or seven drops (against Gothenburg),” Harvey said.
Keys to the game: “We still have to establish the run game like we did last week. We have to win the special teams battle,” Harvey said. But more importantly, on defense, “we have to get off blocks. We can’t let the big guys lock up on us. ... We have to have good eye discipline because they will play-action pass and try to go over the top and we have to tackle well. Larson does not come down with one-arm tackles or anything like that. You have to tackle well if you’re going to contain him.”
