Sophomores overcame challenges while helping Kearney Catholic qualify for state as the top seed in Class C1

LINCOLN — The Kearney Catholic volleyball team is led by the senior trio of Ashley Keck, Syd Conner and Josie Denney.
However, what’s keeping the Stars going is a group of sophomores. They will be depended on now more than ever as the Stars prepare for their second straight state tournament appearance.
“It’s amazing that at the beginning of the year, we lost seven seniors,” Keck said. “We just want to prove to people that we’re just as good as last year, even better, and almost getting that first-seeded mark is going to be amazing.”
KCHS has 11 sophomores on their roster, and four of them are seeing quality minutes in the starting rotation. All season, the young Stars have been put to the test and are getting the level of satisfaction of what a winning team could look like.
“It’s been hard being this young because not a lot of us have varsity experience, and playing on a varsity court is different than a JV game or during a freshman game, and so being that young has been a challenge, but it’s going to get us ready for the next few years,” Aibrey Mandernach said.
Mandernach has started all 97 sets in the middle along with her sophomore teammate Callie Squiers and is third on the team with 185 kills, sitting behind her other sophomore teammate Margaret Haarberg and Keck.
“The seniors all have been playing varsity since they were sophomores,” Mandernach said. “It gives us something to look up to. They have been through exactly what we’ve been through, and so us watching them play and watching them make it to state, we want that, so we’re doing everything in our power to help them with their goal and also our own goals. “
Squiers had to play two different positions all year. Originally middle blocker, Squiers had to take over as setter when Conner was out after her injury. Fortunately, she was prepared for it as she worked on the setter position all summer, and Conner praised her for holding down the fort while she was sidelined.
“Callie did a good job when I went out,” Conner said. “She had settled for a bit during the summer, but she has done a great job. If you look at our record, I haven’t played some of those games, and our record is still pretty great, so I think she’s done a great job and will do great job next year after I graduate.”
For the senior setter, Conner has been slowly but surely progressing since returning after her injury in the car-train accident more than a month ago. She is not exactly at 100 percent, but she believes she is close to it.
“There’s still some soreness, but as the game goes on, I kind of loosen up a little bit, and the adrenaline, you know I don’t feel it as much,” Conner said. “Mainly in the back is where the pain is, but they said just as much I can take, you can’t make it any worse, so as much pain as you can take.”
Fresh off of winning their district last weekend against Ord, the Stars hold No. 1 seed at 31-4 and will take on eighth-seed Pierce l at the Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Pierce (27-5) won 21 of their 27 matches in a shut-out and is unbeaten in their district. The BlueJays are led by their outside hitters Jaya Wachholtz and Kennedy Warneke. Morgan Moeller is their ace leader with 59 and is four digs away from 500. KCHS coach Kris Conner, who will be entering her 16th playoff appearance in her 29th coaching career at Kearney Catholic, sees the similarity between Pierce and KCHS.
“Pierce is a good team,” she said. “Both offensively and defensively,” coach Conner said. “We are very similar in terms of strengths. We’ve made some good strides in this last week.”
Other notable matches in the bracket include No. 2 seed Grand Island Central Catholic vs. No. 7. Gothenburg, and No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran vs. No. 6 Bishop Neumann.
“I feel like Gothenburg played a really good game the last time we played them. They were solid on defense. I believe we definitely have room for improvement from where we are at, and maybe we could play so much better than what we did and improve it that way.”
If the Stars are victorious, they will advance to the state semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Lakeview-Syracuse match on Friday at 1 p.m.