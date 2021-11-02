Sophomores overcame challenges while helping Kearney Catholic qualify for state as the top seed in Class C1

“The seniors all have been playing varsity since they were sophomores,” Mandernach said. “It gives us something to look up to. They have been through exactly what we’ve been through, and so us watching them play and watching them make it to state, we want that, so we’re doing everything in our power to help them with their goal and also our own goals. “

Squiers had to play two different positions all year. Originally middle blocker, Squiers had to take over as setter when Conner was out after her injury. Fortunately, she was prepared for it as she worked on the setter position all summer, and Conner praised her for holding down the fort while she was sidelined.

“Callie did a good job when I went out,” Conner said. “She had settled for a bit during the summer, but she has done a great job. If you look at our record, I haven’t played some of those games, and our record is still pretty great, so I think she’s done a great job and will do great job next year after I graduate.”

For the senior setter, Conner has been slowly but surely progressing since returning after her injury in the car-train accident more than a month ago. She is not exactly at 100 percent, but she believes she is close to it.