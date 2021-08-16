Softball teams prepare under new coaches

“I was flattered to have my name thrown in the hat, but I was extremely nervous as well,” Tidwell said. “This opportunity was put in my path, and everything just fell into place. Softball was my comfort zone before being a wife/mom. So, I just needed to remember what that place felt like. I’m there, and if feels so nice to be back.”

The Stars went 30-7 last year, losing to Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the state finals. With the level of experience in attending state for two consecutive years, KCHS hopes to pick up where they left off.

“We’ve discussed what this season should look like for them,” Tidwell said. “This is their team this year. Leadership is a big responsibility, especially sharing that with five other teammates. The character will be built this season for those six young ladies, but I have no doubt that they will grow immensely from their experience.”

Hitting will be the strong point this year for Kearney Catholic after producing a season batting average of .418.

Liv Nore hit a .500 in her junior year. Carleigh Eurek led with 45 RBIs and Lauren Marker had six home runs as a sophomore. Tidwell is looking forward to producing hits and getting runners on base.