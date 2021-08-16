Softball teams prepare under new coaches

KEARNEY — With softball season less than a week away, Kearney High and Kearney Catholic will have some new faces taking over the softball program.
Chelsey Jacobitz will be entering her first season with Kearney High while Sydnee Tidwell takes over at Kearney Catholic.
Jacobitz was hired in late February. She replaced Barb Wagner, who was an interim coach for two seasons following the departure of Natalie Madsen.
Jacobitz has connections to the Tri-Cities area. A former softball standout at Columbus High and Hastings College, she began her coaching career as an assistant coach at Hastings. Before taking the Kearney job, she was the head basketball coach at Gibbon High School for four seasons (2017-21). Before that, she coached softball at Adams Central High School for three seasons (2013-16).
“I was very excited to get back into the softball world full time,” Jacobitz said. “I have always wanted to have the opportunity to coach and teach in a large district and there is no better place to do that than Kearney High.”
Jacobitz got acquainted with her new squad all summer long, building team chemistry and philosophies while building a relationship with her team. KHS is coming off an 18-22 season and has lost nine seniors. The Bearcats have their trio Bella Molina, Kelsey Choplin and Ella Kugler returning for their senior year. Molina and Kugler already made their commitment to play softball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney after graduating. Jacobitz hopes to build a winning culture with the amount of talent available in Kearney.
“We will be competitive this season with our tough schedule,” Jacobitz said. “With losing nine seniors to graduation last year off of the varsity roster, there will be new faces in many of the positions, and a lot of growth will be seen throughout the season. I anticipate this team to work hard and fight for every win.”
The Bearcats open their season tonight at North Platte for a Jamboree game.
Tidwell has a core group of seniors to work with despite being the third KCHS softball coach in the four years as a program. She replaces Jon Ruyle, who led the Stars to their first state finals appearance. Despite losing two marquee players in Sydney Owen and Jacee Nore, the Stars return six senior starters.
“This season marks KCHS softball program’s fourth season. So our freshman who started the program are now seniors, and that’s pretty cool,” Tidwell said. “My assistant coach, Marty Schirmer, coaches a lot of these girls on a summer team, so I give a lot of the credit to him for keeping the team chemistry alive. The girls are super hard-working and work even harder to bond as a team, so the chemistry is just naturally there.”
Tidwell has been around the game her whole life as a player and coach. However, she stepped away from the game for awhile to focus on being a full-time mother. When the head coach position opened up at Kearney Catholic, she couldn’t turn away.
“I was flattered to have my name thrown in the hat, but I was extremely nervous as well,” Tidwell said. “This opportunity was put in my path, and everything just fell into place. Softball was my comfort zone before being a wife/mom. So, I just needed to remember what that place felt like. I’m there, and if feels so nice to be back.”
The Stars went 30-7 last year, losing to Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the state finals. With the level of experience in attending state for two consecutive years, KCHS hopes to pick up where they left off.
“We’ve discussed what this season should look like for them,” Tidwell said. “This is their team this year. Leadership is a big responsibility, especially sharing that with five other teammates. The character will be built this season for those six young ladies, but I have no doubt that they will grow immensely from their experience.”
Hitting will be the strong point this year for Kearney Catholic after producing a season batting average of .418.
Liv Nore hit a .500 in her junior year. Carleigh Eurek led with 45 RBIs and Lauren Marker had six home runs as a sophomore. Tidwell is looking forward to producing hits and getting runners on base.
“Our girls have some of the best swings I have seen. I truly believe that our bats will be our biggest strength this season,” Tidwell said. “Coach Jon Ruyle incorporated a lot of innovative methods offensively with the team last season, and I intend to build on that foundation of knowledge.
“Level up and take one game at a time. That’s our motto this season. We can use those phrases in the worst of times and the best of times. There’s always room for improvement and being present for what’s right in front of us.”
Kearney Catholic opens the season at home on Aug. 20 as they host Ord at 4:30 p.m.