Shot Down: Ashland-Greenwood’s guard sets scoring record to beat Kearney Catholic Stars

LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic couldn’t stop Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard had the Midas touch Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena, breaking the Class C1 scoring record with 43 points as he led the Bluejays to a 62-55 victory over the Stars.

Jacobsen’s performance broke the previous Class C1 tournament record of 41 points, set by Grand Island Central Catholic’s C.J. Cowgill in 1996.

Jacobsen missed four shots the entire game. From the field, he was 13 of 17. He made all three 3-point tries, including a banked-in 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter. From the line, Jacobsen was a perfect 14 of 14.

Bob Langan, the Kearney Catholic coach, could think of only one other player, David Wingett of Winnebago, now at South Dakota State, that was in the conversation of tough assignments. “But I don’t think he went for 43.”

“He had the hot hand. We probably let him get deep in the lane sometimes, but he hit 3s. He’s perfect from the free-throw line. He played a really tough game on us,” Langan said.

Kearney Catholic started in man-to-man, first switching on ball screens, then putting Garret Schmaderer on him only to get in foul trouble.

Later came the 1-3-1 zone, but the risk there, Langan said, was “if you collapse dudes and take Cale away, they’re getting inside-out 3s and those guys can sit that and shoot it.”

Kearney Catholic led briefly, 38-37, late in the third quarter, then 43-42 with the first basket in the fourth quarter by Brett Mahony, who led the Stars with 19 points.

But an eight-point run by Ashland-Greenwood, which included a 3-point basket and a 3-point play by Jacobsen, put the Bluejays ahead for good.

Kearney Catholic got within four in the last minute on a basket and two free throws by Tanner Plugge, who added 15 points. But Ashland-Greenwood put the game away from the free-throw line.

Kearney Catholic (26-2) plays Fort Calhoun (21-6) in the Class C1 consolation game at 11 a.m. today (Friday) at Lincoln East. Ashland-Greenwood (26-1) faces three-time defending state champion Auburn (25-5) in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.