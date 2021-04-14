Scotus hands Kearney Catholic boys soccer team first loss

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s undefeated season came to an end Tuesday afternoon, but Columbus Scotus needed a few breaks and lucky bounces to beat the Stars 2-1 in a shootout at Ted Baldwin Park.

In the shootout, one Scotus kick hit the crossbar and dropped into the goal. KCHS goalkeeper Riley Grieser got a hand on two other shots but the deflections didn’t keep the ball out of the net.

“It just slipped right off, but hey, it is what it is, right?” KCHS coach Amer Arram said. “But hey, we’re on top still, We’re 6-1. Every team on top (in the wild-card standings) has one loss, so we’re OK. We’ll keep fighting.”

The Stars struck early, taking a 1-0 lead over the Shamrocks in the first 10 minutes. The Scotus goaltender came out to make a stop on a shot by Samson David but didn’t control the ball. Kearney Catholic’s Jhordy Solaris won the race to the ball and punched it into the net for his team-leading ninth goal of the year.

But that’s where the Stars’ scoring ended.

“We had Jhordy, and we had David, who had a few shots where we could have got them, but it just didn’t go our way,” Arram said. “We had our opportunities, we just couldn’t finish.”