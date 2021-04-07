Scoring futility plagues Stars in loss to Aurora

“If I’m going to pick something to fix through the end of the season, those are great things to be able to fix because it says, ‘Boy, a lot of the other phases of your game are working very well. ... We don’t have to spend our time on just basic passing. These girls do a lot of that well.”

And, in spite of youth with a combination of first-year players, the Stars have made in-game adjustments successfully.

“We’re getting better at playing within the systems and I’ve played more systems this season with this team than I have ever been a part of.”

The Stars started Tuesday’s game in a 4-4-2 configuration, then switched to a 4-3-3. They’ve also run a 3-5-2 this year.

“My hat’s off to our girls because we are experiencing our first season in two years and we’re playing a ton of new faces ... and they’ve all adapted and adjusted,” Lear said.

For the most part, the Stars appeared to be the dominating team, playing most of the match in front of the Huskies’ goal.