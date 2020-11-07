Run game propels Kearney Catholic to win against Auburn

“That was a good, time-consuming drive for us. We hit a big pass play on third down in the middle of the field and we answered the bell on every third down on that drive,” Harvey said.

Kearney Catholic continued to give Conrad the ball as they tried to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.

“He wanted it. He kept asking for it, kept asking for certain plays,” Harvey said. “When you have your running back asking for the ball and you have your O-line asking to run the ball, you have to feed them.”

Auburn finally pierced a Kearney Catholic defense that hadn’t given up a touchdown in 14 quarters when quarterback Brody Darnell hit Ryan Binder in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Darnell was 7 of 19 passing for 95 yards. He also rushed for 39 yards on 15 carries. Ryan Dixon finished with 40 yards on 13 carries.

“Going into the season when we had our meeting back in May, via Zoom, we told them if we’re going to make a run for a state championship, we can score all we want but if we can’t stop people we’re going to be in a challenging situation every game. So our kids got dedicated to stopping the run and playing good defense, and they’ve been playing lights out the last six weeks,” Harvey said.