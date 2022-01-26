Rough fourth quarter for Kearney Catholic girls advances GICC in conference tournament

KEARNEY – For three quarters, Kearney Catholic’s girls had their way with No. 1-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic.
Then the Stars fell off a cliff – with a push from the Crusaders.
Outscoring Kearney Catholic 19-1 in the fourth quarter, Central Catholic walked away from Cope Coliseum with a 48-39 victory Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.
“Unfortunately, we have to play four quarters,” Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said. “They played good defense, we missed some shots that normally we might make inside, and then they were able to knock down some shots in the fourth quarter.”
Central Catholic (13-4) advances to play undefeated Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals Thursday at GICC. The game will pair the No. 1 teams in Class C-1 (GICC) and C-2 (St. Cecilia).
Kearney Catholic (12-6) will host Columbus Scotus (10-8) on Thursday in the consolation side of the bracket.
GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said his only message to his team, which trailed by 11 late in the third quarter Tuesday night, was “stay the course.”
The course hadn’t led to any 3-point baskets in the first half, an 0-for-6 performance that stung in the face of a 4-for-6 effort by the Stars.
“We were really patient and got good shots and were able to knock down some of those shots,” Petri said.
Callie Squiers hit a pair of threes and Liv Nore and Lauren Marker found the net from long range, too.
“Kearney Catholic played hard. They made their own breaks, shot with confidence and we kind of played scared,” Mayfield said.
The Stars carried the momentum into the second half, pushing the lead to 34-23 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.
That’s when things changed.
The Crusaders’ Anna Tibbets drained a 3-pointer from the left wing. Then Bryndal Moody hit another three and suddenly, the land beyond the arc belonged to the Crusaders. They made three more in the early part of the fourth quarter, two by Alyssa Wilson, and 6 of 8 in the second half while the Stars were 0 for 7.
“Once you make one and kind of get in the groove, it helps,” Mayfield said. “Plus, we executed a lot better and we were in better positions to get the shots. The first half, we weren’t reversing the ball at all.”
Two Crusaders finished in double figures, Six-1 junior Lucy Ghaifan finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds while dominating in the paint and Jenna Heidelk finished with 10 points, all in the fourth quarter. Wilson finished with nine points, all from 3-point range.
For Kearney Catholic, Squiers and Ashley Keck scored 11 points each and Nore netted 10 points.
But the Stars were 0-for-10 shooting in the fourth quarter and 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.
“It’s a struggle for us offensively to score sometimes,” Petri said. “I thought we had Ashley on a nice matchup for awhile, but then we tried to force it rather than waiting for her to get open. They’re a good defensive team and you have to do things the right way.”