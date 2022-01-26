Rough fourth quarter for Kearney Catholic girls advances GICC in conference tournament

“We were really patient and got good shots and were able to knock down some of those shots,” Petri said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Callie Squiers hit a pair of threes and Liv Nore and Lauren Marker found the net from long range, too.

“Kearney Catholic played hard. They made their own breaks, shot with confidence and we kind of played scared,” Mayfield said.

The Stars carried the momentum into the second half, pushing the lead to 34-23 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

That’s when things changed.

The Crusaders’ Anna Tibbets drained a 3-pointer from the left wing. Then Bryndal Moody hit another three and suddenly, the land beyond the arc belonged to the Crusaders. They made three more in the early part of the fourth quarter, two by Alyssa Wilson, and 6 of 8 in the second half while the Stars were 0 for 7.

“Once you make one and kind of get in the groove, it helps,” Mayfield said. “Plus, we executed a lot better and we were in better positions to get the shots. The first half, we weren’t reversing the ball at all.”