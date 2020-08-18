KEARNEY — While there’s nothing good about the coronavirus pandemic, everybody is in the same boat.
Kearney High School tennis coach Troy Saulsbury believes a cancellation of the tennis season would not only hurt this year’s team, but next year’s as well.
“I hope we can compete and complete a season. That’s important for everyone involved,” he said.
The Bearcats are young and inexperienced after graduating six of last year’s top eight players. They will need this year to gain that experience to develop into solid varsity players.
“It hurt us in girls. We only had one senior and we would have been pretty good. It would have really benefited us coming into this year,” he said.
Kearney returns two players from last year’s state tournament entry — senior Charlie Brockmeier and sophomore Sam Rademacher.
The graduation of the other four players on the state tournament team leaves Kearney with big shoes to fill.
On paper, Phillip Tran is the biggest loss. He set the KHS record for singles victory in a career. A four-year starter in singles, he played in the No. 1 spot the last two years.
Other graduation losses included Carson Elstermeier, Chinyere Obasi and Ryan Mahalek. Elstermeier was a two-time medalist in doubles at state.
Lettermen poised to take their spots are seniors Carter Goff and Kalu Obasi, and juniors Jackson Bokenkamp, Carter Getz and Quinten Shaffer.
Saulsbury said they have played a lot of tennis in the offseason in an attempt to sharpen their game.
“The thing about us is we really have good depth this year. We don’t have a top player like Phil at the top but we’re really strong. We should be a good dual team,” Saulsbury said.
At the state tournament, “we should be hovering around top 10 ... It’s always a goal for us and I think it’s a very achievable one,” Saulsbury added.
The key will be putting together the right lineup — putting together doubles teams that complement each other and finding strong singles players.
“That’s definitely going to be a big key for us, finding the right spots for everybody to score the most points. Fortunately, we have quite a few we can move around,” Saulsbury said. “Wins and losses will be there. We will be successful. I just hope we get that chance.”
KHS opens the season Aug. 28, hosting the Kearney Quad along with Kearney Catholic. McCook and Holdrege round out the field.
Stars have one senior
Kearney Catholic High School coach Stephen Friesell doesn’t have the manpower he had last year, but that might be a good thing.
His 17-player roster is five fewer than he had last year, which was his second year with the Stars. With fewer players, he hopes to be able to provide more one-on-one instruction and provide personal development.
“With it being a smaller number this year I’m looking forward to working with them more and learning their strengths and weaknesses,” he said.
However, the roster has just one senior, Blake Thiele. He teamed with then-senior Brandt Groskreutz to be the Stars’ most successful doubles team last year.
“He’s pretty even-keeled. Everyone respects him and looks to him for guidance,” Friesell said. “He’s someone who has a little more competitive drive.”
Juniors Kade Schrock and Creed Martin also wore the Stars’ colors at the state tournament last year, and junior Creighton Sharp played enough to letter. Friesell said Schrock played several summer tournaments and has advanced his game.
“Everyone is athletic in the group. We’ve got probably a good group of about six or seven guys who are pretty competitive with each other and that should push everyone toward the top,” Friesell said.
The Stars will host McCook and Holdrege on Aug. 28 in the Kearney Quad.
