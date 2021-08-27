Records set Thursday at Kearney Catholic golf invite

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic finished third at its own invitational Thursday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

It was a record-setting day, especially for defending Class C champion Broken Bow, which shot a 340 team score to break the school record by five strokes.

In addition, Emery Custer set a school record for an individual low score by shooting 76 and taking medalist honors.

Grand Island Central Catholic finished second with a 378 team score while Kearney Catholic posted a 385.

“We played pretty good across the board. I told the girls our goal this year was to shoot under 400 and go from there, and they shattered that goal today,” KCHS coach Stuart Moore said.

Madie Waggoner led the Stars, shooting a personal-best 87 to finish seventh.

Taylor McGuire and Madi Haskett followed with 98s, placing 11th and 12th, and Sofia Hayes shot a 102.

“If we shoot 385, we’re going to compete in a lot of events,” Moore said.

Kearney Catholic will host Cozad in a dual meet Tuesday at Meadowlark Hills before playing at the Grand Island Central Cahtolic Invitational at Indianhead Golf Course on Thursday.