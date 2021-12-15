Ravenna girls hand Stars first loss of the season

“Kearney Catholic has a really good defense,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “They anticipated well. They are active. One thing we talked about pregame, if we’re going to turn the ball over, it has to be aggressive. We can’t get them in transition.”

All things fell apart in the second half for the Stars as they were outscored 17-7. In the third quarter alone, the Stars were on the verge of getting shut out after not making any field goals. Ravenna caught up to the Stars after trailing by eight at the half.

Hurt continued to knock down buckets from behind the arc as she led the Bluejays with 16 points and six rebounds.

“Kennedy is one of those girls who will always have a good attitude, and we talked at halftime about it,” Maulsby said. “We were only down in the fourth quarter. We came back. We just made some defensive stops, shots were about to go in and we stopped turning the ball over. When she hits a three and an and-1, those two plays right there I think she built our confidence and got us back in the game.”