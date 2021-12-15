Ravenna girls hand Stars first loss of the season

KEARNEY— Whatever could go wrong with the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team did go wrong on Tuesday.
A second-half disaster resulted in Kearney Catholic’s first loss of the season. Ravenna stunned the Stars 34-33. It’s the first time in 10 years the Bluejays beat Rick Petri’s Stars in Kearney. With the loss, both teams are 4-1.
With 2.9 seconds left, Ashley Keck had a good look for a game-winning layup but was deflected on a no-foul call that ended the game. Keck was held scoreless throughout the second half. KCHS overall was held scoreless in the final five-minute drive.
“We had an opportunity to push in a layup a couple of times,” Petri said. “We missed some layups. Second half, we just didn’t shoot the ball better. “
Both teams had their fair exchange of turnovers, especially at the beginning of the first half. The Stars had seven turnovers at the start of the first quarter. Ravenna’s Morgyn Fiddelke and Kennedy Hurt knocked down some outside shots that led to an 8-0 run and were ahead 12-11. Keck was on the attack when she scored four straight baskets off four steals.
After capturing their first lead, Hurt knocked down her second three-point jumper to tie the game at 15. The Stars ended the second quarter on an 8-0 run and had their first big lead at 25-17 to end the half.
“Kearney Catholic has a really good defense,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “They anticipated well. They are active. One thing we talked about pregame, if we’re going to turn the ball over, it has to be aggressive. We can’t get them in transition.”
All things fell apart in the second half for the Stars as they were outscored 17-7. In the third quarter alone, the Stars were on the verge of getting shut out after not making any field goals. Ravenna caught up to the Stars after trailing by eight at the half.
Hurt continued to knock down buckets from behind the arc as she led the Bluejays with 16 points and six rebounds.
“Kennedy is one of those girls who will always have a good attitude, and we talked at halftime about it,” Maulsby said. “We were only down in the fourth quarter. We came back. We just made some defensive stops, shots were about to go in and we stopped turning the ball over. When she hits a three and an and-1, those two plays right there I think she built our confidence and got us back in the game.”
Fiddelke’s triple gave Ravenna its largest lead of the night at 32-26. Jenna Kruse’s three-point bucket cut the lead in half. The rest of the quarter became a defensive scrap, but Kearney Catholic, down by one, had opportunities to attack the basket but failed. Ravenna held on in the final seconds to survive.
Petri believes that the Stars’ shooting attempts were forced, which put them in a bad position. Ravenna took care of the ball better after allowing 16 turnovers in the first half.
Kearney Catholic did quite the opposite in the final stretch of play.
“We moved the ball pretty well at times,” Petri said. “We knocked down some shots. Our shot selection was not great either and that’s something we have to work on. Kids have to understand what’s a good shot for them, and I thought we forced the ball way too many times in positions where it’s not a good shot for that particular player.”
Along with Hurt’s 16-point performance, Fiddelke added eight points for the Bluejays. Sarah McKeon had only two points but recorded 11 rebounds.
Ravena goes back to playing Class D opponents and will be back on the court on Thursday to take on Southern Valley High School.
The Stars will be at Hastings on Friday at 7:15 p.m.