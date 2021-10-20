Overton's serving game pushes Kearney Catholic to four sets

KEARNEY — For most of the second set and the early part of the third set, Overton had Kearney Catholic on its heels and falling backward.

The Eagles, ranked sixth in Class D1, had their service game going, and the Stars, ranked fourth in Class C1, couldn’t get into their offense.

Balls dropped in front of passers or ricocheted off their arms and kept KCHS setter Sydney Conner on the move.

“They were serving us out of the gym tonight,” Kearney Catholic assistant coach McKenzie Smith said. “They were picking on us with short balls quite a bit and we were just not getting our platform there. They were just serving us tough. We’re not used to every single player on the other side serving us that tough.”

Overton, which started the night with a service ace by Natalie Wood, finished the night with 12 ace serves by eight servers but it wasn’t enough as Kearney Catholic prevailed 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20.

After winning the second set, the Eagles (23-5) used three aces to help build an 8-1 lead in the third set and visions of an upset appeared.

“We were hoping for one,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “”It was one of those games you want to come in and play hard and I think the girls did that tonight.”