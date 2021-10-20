Overton's serving game pushes Kearney Catholic to four sets

KEARNEY — For most of the second set and the early part of the third set, Overton had Kearney Catholic on its heels and falling backward.
The Eagles, ranked sixth in Class D1, had their service game going, and the Stars, ranked fourth in Class C1, couldn’t get into their offense.
Balls dropped in front of passers or ricocheted off their arms and kept KCHS setter Sydney Conner on the move.
“They were serving us out of the gym tonight,” Kearney Catholic assistant coach McKenzie Smith said. “They were picking on us with short balls quite a bit and we were just not getting our platform there. They were just serving us tough. We’re not used to every single player on the other side serving us that tough.”
Overton, which started the night with a service ace by Natalie Wood, finished the night with 12 ace serves by eight servers but it wasn’t enough as Kearney Catholic prevailed 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20.
After winning the second set, the Eagles (23-5) used three aces to help build an 8-1 lead in the third set and visions of an upset appeared.
“We were hoping for one,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “”It was one of those games you want to come in and play hard and I think the girls did that tonight.”
The serving game that kept Kearney Catholic out of its offense, often passing the ball over the net for Overton to set up its attack.
“I think we’re doing a nice job on defense. We’re getting a couple key blocks when we needed them … and it makes a big difference when the girls are able to get the ball out to our setter to run a pretty decent offensive play,” Ryan said.
Sophomore JoLee Ryan had 20 kills, seven in the victorious second set, and Kenzie Scheele had 13 kills, three ace serves and a block.
“Kenzie was very consistent tonight. She hit over 400 and she led the team in digs. She sees the court very well and so offensively and defensively, she’d definitely led our team,” Hayley Ryan said..
Scheele was the main weapon for the Eagles when Kearney Catholic (28-4) eventually put the brakes on JoLee Ryan’s game.
“They have a lot of height and that helps quite a bit, and they’re scrappy,” Ryan said.
Smith said the Stars found their motivation from coach Kris Conner, who lost her voice while getting on the Stars.
Eventually, the Stars cleaned up their pass receiving and found their main weapon. Senior Ashley Keck, already Kearney Catholic’s all-time leader in kills in a match, Kills in a season and Kills in a career, went over the 500 mark for this year with 27 kills against the Eagles.
“She was very reliable. I mean, as usual, she’s reliable but tonight just more so than normal,” Smith said. “She was a great outlet for the team, and she just served the ball well. She was aggressive on defense and on offense all around.”
Margaret Haarberg followed with 10 kills, five in the fourth set as the Stars locked up the victory.
“It was nice for her to be herself. She’s always had it in her and when she comes alive, it’s fantastic,” Smith said.
The match wrapped up the regular season for both teams who will host subdistrict matches on Tuesday.
For the Stars, Smith said the weed ahead will be filled with work on passing.
“We’ll focus on our communication all together as a team, and serve receive. … Just a lot of passing,” she said.
For Overton, in spite of the loss, the match can be used as a springboard into the postseason.
“Kearney Catholic is a team you’re always going to … want to just play your best so that you can keep getting better as the season goes along. Hopefully it will help prepare you for subdistrict and postseason play,” Ryan said.