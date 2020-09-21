One-run losses put Stars fourth at North Platte Invitational

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney Catholic High School softball team finished fourth at the North Platte Invitational, losing two one-run games to Class B teams.
The Stars (16-4) shut out Alliance 8-0 in the first round, lost to Lexington, 6-5, in the semifinals, then lost to Ralston, 9-8, in the third-place game.
Two runs in the bottom of the fifth sealed the win for Ralston. It was the last inning because of the time limit.
Ralston also scored seven runs in the third inning to offset a four-run first inning and a two-run second by the Stars. KCHS went ahead in the fourth with two more runs.
The Stars outhit Ralston 15-9 with Bralen Biddlecome hitting a home run and a double and driving in four runs. Sydney Owen went 3 for 4 and drove in a run, while Liv Nore, Carleigh Eurek, Luaren Marker and Jacee Nore had two hits each.
Lexington led 6-2 after four and Kearney Catholic rallied for three runs in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.
Marker, Owen and Biddlecome hit home runs for the Stars, Klair Fagot had to triples for Lexington.
In the win over Alliance, Jacee Nore pitched a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven. At the plate, Krista Lee was 3 for 3 with a home run and a double. She drove in three runs. Liv and Jacee Nore drove in two runs each
Tonight, the Stars host Hastings St. Cecilia at Patriot Park. They also have a home date with Minden on Thursday.
Waverly scores walk-off run to beat Bearcats at Papio
PAPILLION — Waverly scored a run on an error in the bottom of the eighth to beat Kearney High School 8-7 in the crossover game of the Papillion Invitational softball tournament.
Waverly scored seven runs in the first inning but Kearney (11-10) answered with seven in the seventh.
A two-run homer by Bella Molina highlighted the Kearney rally. Abby Heins, Kyan Nickel and Aurora Athy also drove in runs. Molina, Nickel and Athy had two hits apiece.
Kelsey Choplin pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out three. None of Waverly’s eight runs were earned as KHS committed five errors.
KHS will host Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday.
