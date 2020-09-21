One-run losses put Stars fourth at North Platte Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney Catholic High School softball team finished fourth at the North Platte Invitational, losing two one-run games to Class B teams.

The Stars (16-4) shut out Alliance 8-0 in the first round, lost to Lexington, 6-5, in the semifinals, then lost to Ralston, 9-8, in the third-place game.

Two runs in the bottom of the fifth sealed the win for Ralston. It was the last inning because of the time limit.

Ralston also scored seven runs in the third inning to offset a four-run first inning and a two-run second by the Stars. KCHS went ahead in the fourth with two more runs.

The Stars outhit Ralston 15-9 with Bralen Biddlecome hitting a home run and a double and driving in four runs. Sydney Owen went 3 for 4 and drove in a run, while Liv Nore, Carleigh Eurek, Luaren Marker and Jacee Nore had two hits each.

Lexington led 6-2 after four and Kearney Catholic rallied for three runs in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.

Marker, Owen and Biddlecome hit home runs for the Stars, Klair Fagot had to triples for Lexington.