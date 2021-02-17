On Their Game: Free throws help KCHS advance to subdistrict final

“Those kids have missed some earlier in the year when it could’ve made a difference,” Petri said, “tonight it was nice to see them make it when it counted.”

Ashlyn Wischmeier wasn’t on the free-throw line as much as her teammates were, but she did set the tone early in the first half by knocking down three triples. The first two came in the first quarter when the Stars had an 11-2 lead. She finished the night with 14 points and was 4 of 5 from behind the arc.

“She has been shooting well and credit to her for getting to the gym and working on it and it showed,” Petri said.

The Patriots had the size advantage against the Stars and used it to gather rebounds to keep them in the game. However, in the end, the Stars used outrebounded the Patriots 22-18.

Petri said, “There were a couple of times we were able to grab a defensive rebound and get out and run for a bit. We were pretty quick when we did that, and then we got some decent shots and made some good looks.”

KCHS held a 28-24 lead at halftime.

The Lady Patriots didn’t waste any time getting the lead back after a three-pointer by Lauryn Scott, which set a 7-0 to start the third quarter but KCHS answered with a 6-0 run to make it a three-point game, 38-35.