On Their Game: Free throws help KCHS advance to subdistrict final

HASTINGS — Bad luck at crunch time finally came to an end for the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team, and it only took 37 free throws to do it.
On Tuesday evening, the Stars ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-48 win over Adams Central during the C1-9 Subdistrict game.
The Stars fell to Adams Central in their last meeting late in the season, which came in the middle of their slump. But because the Stars have been in this situation before, it was a just matter of time when things would go their way in the end.
“Our kids have battled really hard the last part of the season,” Stars coach Rick Petri said after the game. “We played really well defensively. It was nice to get off to a great start. I think that was key. The last two games we’ve been battling from behind and tonight we didn’t have to do that and we kept the lead and we hit a couple of shots. Credit goes to the kids - they were battling.”
Both teams couldn’t help but get in contact with one another. It resulted in them being over the foul limit early on. The Stars were at the free-throw line 37 times and shot 81%. Leading the way was Ashely Keck, who had a double-double performance with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Keck was 14 of 17 from the line. Liv Nore was flawless as well shooting 5 for 5 at the line and finished with 12 points.
“Those kids have missed some earlier in the year when it could’ve made a difference,” Petri said, “tonight it was nice to see them make it when it counted.”
Ashlyn Wischmeier wasn’t on the free-throw line as much as her teammates were, but she did set the tone early in the first half by knocking down three triples. The first two came in the first quarter when the Stars had an 11-2 lead. She finished the night with 14 points and was 4 of 5 from behind the arc.
“She has been shooting well and credit to her for getting to the gym and working on it and it showed,” Petri said.
The Patriots had the size advantage against the Stars and used it to gather rebounds to keep them in the game. However, in the end, the Stars used outrebounded the Patriots 22-18.
Petri said, “There were a couple of times we were able to grab a defensive rebound and get out and run for a bit. We were pretty quick when we did that, and then we got some decent shots and made some good looks.”
KCHS held a 28-24 lead at halftime.
The Lady Patriots didn’t waste any time getting the lead back after a three-pointer by Lauryn Scott, which set a 7-0 to start the third quarter but KCHS answered with a 6-0 run to make it a three-point game, 38-35.
Kearney Catholic held its largest lead of the night at 50-41 in the fourth quarter. Adams Central was able to cut it to five. The last two minutes went down to free throws for both teams. A missed free throw by Elizabeth Trausch gave the Stars the edge needed to finish the game. Keck was clutch by making her free throws after she was fouled.
With the momentum, the Stars now focus on Thursday night when they return to Hastings to take on St. Cecilia High School at 7 p.m.
In the last meeting, the Stars lost to the Bluehawks, 36-34. St. Cecilia took care of business Tuesday against Minden High School, 55-30.
“They are a good team and we played them really close,” Petri said. “I would expect that we would do the same thing on Thursday. I think our kids know we have the ability to defensively match up with them and hopefully offensively we can get the ball to the basket.”
Score by Quarters
KC 13 15 10 28 -- 66
AC 7 17 13 21 -- 58
Kearney Catholic: Ashley Keck 20, Ashlyn Wischmeier 14, Liv Nore 12, Callie Squiers 8, Jenna Kruse 7, Ella Amato 3, Jacee Nore 2.
Adams Central: Jessica Babcocks 20, Elizabeth Trausch 18, Rachel Goodon 10, Camille Wellensiek 5, Lauryn Scott 5.