On the Run: Two newly hired coaches put in time to guide KCHS track program despite heavy workloads

Petri teaches business and computers at KCHS and is working on her teaching degree. She is a KCHS graduate who played college basketball at UNK and Chadron State College. When Petri wasn’t on the basketball court, she participated in the triple jump, long jump and 4x400, where she was coached by longtime Stars track and field head coach Dwaine Schmitt.

“I was pretty excited,” Petri said. “I didn’t know Liz very well going into this but it’s fun getting to coach with her and working with her so far. She has a lot of knowledge, and I think that’s very helpful. And we worked really well together.

“I always really love the sport. I would even find myself watching it on TV sometimes when it’s on. It has been something I enjoyed watching and being a part of. So when the opportunity arose, I was excited. “

Both Haarbarg and Petri have high hopes of building success and carrying on the tradition. To make it possible, both had to create chemistry with one another.

“One of things we felt strongly about is making sure that we build the program,” Petri said. “We want it to continue for years and build it to be successful. We both really work well together and are able to communicate almost constantly to ensure that and everyone and everything is where it needs to be.”