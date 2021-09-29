No. 2 Kearney Catholic downed in five sets to No. 3 GICC

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ashley really stepped it up and kept it positive out there on the court for us,” Conner said. “She hits the ball from so many angles that she makes it hard for the block because she can hit both left and right and can hit out of the back row too.”

The Crusaders got on the attack right away in the fifth set as Gracie Woods and Alyssa Wilson helped them to an early 4-1 lead. But Keck had a kill and two ace serves to give the Stars a 7-6 lead.

After a KCHS error tied it up, setter Carolyn Maser gave the Crusaders the lead with a kill, then Woods responded with back-to-back kills for a 10-7 lead as they slowly pulled away for the win.

Woods had four of her team-high 15 kills in the fifth set.

“I thought we were going to get ourselves in a little bit of trouble there, but the girls bounced back. We needed Gracie to have a strong fifth because when Keck went to the back row, she’s in the front and we need Carolyn to set her in the front. We had to feed her,” Zavala said.

Setter Callie Squiers dished off 53 assists for the Stars, while Aibrey Mandernach added 15 kills.

Conner said she felt the Stars weren’t aggressive enough in the fifth set.