Next man up: Mahony new QB at KCHS

KEARNEY — How do you replace a top-tier athlete like Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback?

Simply add another top-tier athlete at quarterback. At least that’s how Rashawn Harvey would put it.

The Kearney Catholic football team has developed a pipeline of quarterbacks in recent years with both Haarberg and Matt Masker on the same team once again at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I think it’s guys who really want to play,” Harvey said. “I think the success is that they’ve been watching the guys before them be successful. So they see that and they know the expectations if you want to be good in that position and that position comes with leadership if you want it or not. If you’re the quarterback at any level that’s what you become. “

As Harvey enters his sixth season with the Stars, he has a new athlete taking over behind center. Brett Mahony established himself as a playmaker on the basketball court, but Harvey considers the senior to be “sneaky athletic” on the gridiron as well.

“Brett possesses a good combination of size, strength and mobility that will be a challenge for opponents,” Harvey said.