Next man up: Mahony new QB at KCHS

KEARNEY — How do you replace a top-tier athlete like Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback?
Simply add another top-tier athlete at quarterback. At least that’s how Rashawn Harvey would put it.
The Kearney Catholic football team has developed a pipeline of quarterbacks in recent years with both Haarberg and Matt Masker on the same team once again at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I think it’s guys who really want to play,” Harvey said. “I think the success is that they’ve been watching the guys before them be successful. So they see that and they know the expectations if you want to be good in that position and that position comes with leadership if you want it or not. If you’re the quarterback at any level that’s what you become. “
As Harvey enters his sixth season with the Stars, he has a new athlete taking over behind center. Brett Mahony established himself as a playmaker on the basketball court, but Harvey considers the senior to be “sneaky athletic” on the gridiron as well.
“Brett possesses a good combination of size, strength and mobility that will be a challenge for opponents,” Harvey said.
He added that Mahony might have one of the best stiff arms in the state and has the film of last year’s game against Auburn to show it. While Kearney Catholic is likely to be a predominately run-oriented team, Mahony expects to switch things up in their passing attack.
“I think we’re going to throw it more this year than people think,” Mahony said. “And I think between me and (Riley) Grieser in the backfield, we’re going to be pretty good running the ball as well.
Despite the lack of experience at quarterback, Mahony has the advantage of knowing Harvey’s spread offense inside-out. He has played multiple positions throughout his high school career offensively and defensively, giving him the edge needed along with his athletic abilities.
“We’re going to let Brett Mahony be Brett Mahony,” Harvey said. “He’s been our backup quarterback, fortunately, unfortunately, he hasn’t gotten a lot of reps for us but he has gotten reps the majority of our games when we’re out in front. He understands what we want him to do. We’re not going to put him in a certain box. We’re going to say, Brett, be Brett. He knows how to run our offense.”
Kearney Catholic’s biggest strength is the offensive line as three of their five starters return to protect Mahony and create holes for their running game. Leading the pack are Dylan Merz and Jake Masker.
Merz, listed at 6-foot-5 started since his freshman year at offensive tackle and defensive end and has high hopes in contending for a state title this year.
“Ultimately, we want the championship,” Merz said. “We fell short last year. We know we have the pieces to do what we want. That’s our goal.”
Kearney Catholic will open the season Aug. 27 against Wood River/Shelton. Other notable games Harvey has gotten his eyes on are a Thursday-night game on Sept. 30 against Broken Bow and showdowns against Adams Central and Cozad.
“Kearney Catholic versus Adams Central has become a fantastic rivalry game as well as Kearney Catholic versus Cozad,” Harvey said. “Additionally, I believe Broken Bow is a team to be concerned about. They are big up front and progressively got better each week of the 2020 season.”
