Minden golfers qualify for state

GRAND ISLAND — Minden finished second at the C-4 District golf tournament at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island to qualify for the state tournament.

Broken Bow won the district, shooting a four-player total of 353. Minden was second at 400 and Grand Island Central Catholic finished third at 401 to claim the team-qualifying spots for state.

Central Catholic’s Angela Messere was the individual winner, shooting an 80.

For Minden, Kendall Colby set the pace with an 86, placing fourth, two strokes behind defending Class C state champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad.

Kearney Catholic (437), Ravenna (458) and Gibbon (467) finished sixth, seventh and eighth to end their seasons.

Morgan Scheckler posted the Stars’ best score, a 99, and was four strokes away from qualifying for next week’s state tournament.

C-4 District

Team Scores

1, Broken Bow 353. 2, Minden 400. 3, Grand Island Central Catholic 401. 4, Cozad 407. 5, Gothenburg 434. 6, Kearney Catholic 437. 7, Ravenna 458. 8, Gibbon 467. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull 480. 10, Arcadia/Loup City 523. 11T, Cambridge NTS. 11T, Centura NTS. 11T, Southwest NTS.