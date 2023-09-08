KEARNEY — Two Minden golfers finished in the top five at Thursday's Awarii Challenge, leading the Whippets to the team championship with an 8-stroke victory over two-time defending Class C champion Broken Bow.

The Indians' Camryn Johnson was the individual medalist, shooting a 72. Grand Island Central Catholic's Julia Messere finished one stroke behind Johnson and Adams Central's Sidney O'Dey came in third with a 76.

Minden's KayLynn Jorgensen and Kara Suchsland followed with scores of 76 and 77, respectively. Callie Whitten finished seventh with an 87. That helped Minden come in with a 334 team total. Broken Bow shot 342 with Grand Island Central Catholic carding a 384.

Kearney Catholic finished fourth in the team race with a 390 score. Taylor McGuire led the Stars with an 88.