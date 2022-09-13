 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCook, GICC win tennis duals with Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic's tennis team had a rough day Monday, hosting McCook and Grand Island Central Catholic in a triangular.

The Stars came away with just one win as William Hogeland prevailed at No. 2 singles, 8-2, over Grand Island Central Catholic's Noah Corey.

Riley Pierzina took a tough loss to the Crusaders' Austin Staab, 9-8 (1) at No. 1 singes, and the No. 3 doubles team of Hogeland and Pierzina lost 8-6.

GICC 8, KCHS 1

Singles — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Riley Pierzina, 9-8 (1); William Hogeland, KC, def. Noah Corey, 8-2; Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Taten Shoemaker 8-1; Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Amir Saadi, 8-4; JT Rein, GICC, def. Oiver Sharp, 8-0; Alec McNaugh, GICC, def. Noah Malone 8-4.

Doubles — Fox/Kenna, GICC, def. Shoemaker/Sharp 8-2; Rein/McNaugh, GICC, def. Saadi/Malone 8-2; Staab/Corey, GICC, def. Pierzina/Hogeland, 8-6.

McCook 9, KCHS 0

Singles — Nathaniel Miller, M, def. Pierzina 8-2; Kaiden Porter, M, defl Hogeland, 8-4; Lincoln Michaelis, M, def. Shoemaker 8-1; Joel Miller, M, def. Saadi 8-0; Evan Humphrey, M, def. Sharp 8-0; Payton Dellevoet, M, def. Malone 8-3.

Doubles — Michaelis/Humphrey, M, def. Shoemaker/Sharp 8-2; Miller/Dellevoet, M, def. Saadi/Malone 8-1; Miller/Porter, M, def. Pierzina/Hogeland 8-3.

