Matter of Time: Stars’ offense quiet until late rallies lock up subdistrict title

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s softball team spun its wheels for awhile in the C-9 Subdistrict Tournament.

The Stars had no worries. Their ticket to the district final already had been punched thanks to a 25-5 regular season.

But the Stars didn’t ride the wave of momentum through the first wave of the postseason Monday night at Patriot Park. Instead, they put their foot down and earned their way into the final with a 11-3 win over Ord.

“You just keep feeling like, with this lineup, it’s a matter of time before they start clicking,” KCHS coach Jon Ruyle said. “So it’s about being patient, about staying in it, keeping our heads about us. The girls have learned that lesson a couple times but sometimes you need a reminder.”

Tied at 1-1, the Stars’ muscle-memory kicked in and four runs went on the board.

Krista Lee’s one-out double got the ball rolling. She moved up to third on a wild pitch then scored on a sacrifice fly by Liv Nore.

Back-to-back singles by Sydney Owen and Carleigh Eurek kept the inning alive. An error by Ord added fuel to the fire and a single by Alexis Keim made it 5-1 when the dust settled.