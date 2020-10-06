Matter of Time: Stars’ offense quiet until late rallies lock up subdistrict title

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s softball team spun its wheels for awhile in the C-9 Subdistrict Tournament.
The Stars had no worries. Their ticket to the district final already had been punched thanks to a 25-5 regular season.
But the Stars didn’t ride the wave of momentum through the first wave of the postseason Monday night at Patriot Park. Instead, they put their foot down and earned their way into the final with a 11-3 win over Ord.
“You just keep feeling like, with this lineup, it’s a matter of time before they start clicking,” KCHS coach Jon Ruyle said. “So it’s about being patient, about staying in it, keeping our heads about us. The girls have learned that lesson a couple times but sometimes you need a reminder.”
Tied at 1-1, the Stars’ muscle-memory kicked in and four runs went on the board.
Krista Lee’s one-out double got the ball rolling. She moved up to third on a wild pitch then scored on a sacrifice fly by Liv Nore.
Back-to-back singles by Sydney Owen and Carleigh Eurek kept the inning alive. An error by Ord added fuel to the fire and a single by Alexis Keim made it 5-1 when the dust settled.
Another five runs came home in the sixth, highlighted by Nore’s double, and Payton Schirmer had an inside-the-park homer in the seventh as the Stars pulled away.
The Stars outhit the Chanticleers 12-6 and Ord contributed to the Stars’ effort with five errors.
Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, striking out seven in the seven-inning complete game.
Keim went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs. Nore, Owen and Eurek had two hits each.
Kearney Catholic reached the subdistrict final with a 9-1 win over Minden. In a rematch of the regular-season finale, the Stars scored in every inning but one, steadily pulling away on the scoreboard.
Kearney Catholic had 15 hits, including a home run by Lee, a triple by Eurek and a double by Schirmer. Eurek and Biddlecome went 3 for 4.
Jacee Nore was the winning pitcher, striking out five.
Saturday, Kearney Catholic is expected to host the district final which is a best-of-3 format. The winner qualifies for the state tournament.
“One step at a time,” Ruyle said. “We’ll find out tomorrow who we have in the district finals. … Then we’ll start getting ready. We’ve got a lot of stuff just on our own to shore up. Regardless of who we play we have some things that we need to work on.”
On Tuesday, it was announced that Kearney Catholic would host Southern Valley/Alma in the district final. The best-of-three series begins at 3 p.m. Friday.
KHS opens district play Wednesday
Kearney High (18-20) will be the third seed in the A-3 District Tournament that begins Wednesday in Omaha.
The double-elimination tournament will be hosted by Omaha Marian (21-6), which is the top seed. Marian will play fourth-seeded Columbus (6-20) at noon, while Kearney plays second-seeded Papillion-La Vaista South (19-13) at 2 p.m.
The losers will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. with the winners facing off at 4 p.m.
The second elimination game and the championship are scheduled for Thursday.
