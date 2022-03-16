Making their pitch: Kearney's soccer teams eye improvement

Kearney High School Girls

2021 — 12-5

Coach — Lerrin Rowe (32-18), fifth season

Coach’s Outlook — The Bearcats are excited to get back to work. Punching our ticket to state last year was huge for our program and it has only motivated us more this offseason. We want to get back to the state tournament and compete. We return our two leading scores, have a lot of speed and a ton of young talent with just two seniors.

Returning Starters:

— Karson Worley, Jr., MF/F

— Gracie Perez, Sr., MF

— Ezzy Castro Torres, Jr., MF

— Kierstynn Garner, Sr., F (13g, 10a)

— Madison Provice, Jr., D

— Harley Straka, So., F (16 G)

Perez, Garner have committed to UNK.

Kearney Catholic High School Girls

2021 — 8-9

Coach — Bruce Lear (33-29), sixth year.

Coach’s Outlook — Last year’s team suffered through a stretch of midseason losses fueled by youth and questionable coaching decisions. However, at the end of the season, we put together a string of quality play that culminated in a district runner-up finish losing to Omaha Skutt in the district final. This team should contend for a berth in the state tournament if it can answer early-season questions on defense. This is definitely the deepest, most athletic and technically skilled team at KCHS since 2017.

Returning Starters:

— Solana Burbul, Sr., GK

— Jenna Kruse, Jr., MF

— Regan Potter, Jr., F

— Claire Kluthe, So., F

— Josie Denney, Sr., D

Kearney High School Boys

2021 — 9-7

Coach — Scott Steinbrook (267-106), 23rd year.

Coach’s Outlook — We return a veteran group of players led by a large senior class that has a goal of improving on last year’s 9-7 record, which ended without a state tournament berth for the first time since 2014. A core of veteran midfielders and forwards look to improve our offensive output from the 2021 season where we only scored 24 goals. Our youth will be tested in the back with some young defenders and inexperienced goalkeepers.

Returning Starters:

— Ryland Garrett, Sr., MF/F (8g, 3a)

— Ashton Calcaterra, Sr., MF (3g, 1a)

— Jackson Bokenkamp, Sr., F (2g, 2a)

— Colt Straka, So., F (3g)

— James Dakan, Sr., MF (1g, 3a)

— McKaden Smith, Jr., MF (2g, 1a)

— Zach Kounovsky, Sr., F (1 g, 3a)

— Eli Randolph, So, D (1g, 2a)

Kearney Catholic High School Boys

2021 — 10-4

Coach — Stephan Johnston (0-0), first year

Coach’s Outlook — We have a lot of returning seniors, a lot of returning starters and a lot of new inspiring freshmen, too, so it’s looking like we’re going to have a pretty good, strong season. … It seems like we’ve really come together this year despite the fact that a lot of our players are from three different schools (KCHS, Gibbon, Amherst).

Returning Starters:

— Riley Grieser, Sr. GK

— Jhordy Solares, Jr., F (12g, 16a)

— Max McBride, Sr., MF/F (8g)

— Carlos Tomayo, Sr., S

— Keagan Killin, Jr., D/F/MF

— Dillon Beachy, Sr., MF