Mahony’s half-court shot sparks Kearney Catholic in dominant win over Irish

KEARNEY — Brett Mahony didn’t carry a four-leaf clover on him, but he had the luck of the Irish after knocking down a half-court shot, which changed the game for the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team.
A pregame routine turned to a momentum shift for the Stars, which eventually turned to a 50-33 rout over North Platte St. Patrick’s High School.
Head coach Bob Langan explained the half-court shot and the backstory on how the Stars practice knocking the half-court three-pointer.
“Those things happen sometimes where they hit a half-court shot,” Langan said. “We do a thing called the money shot at the end of their pregame practice every time, and we have a little prize for them so maybe it paid off there.”
The half-court shot gave the Stars a five-point lead to end the quarter. The Stars were on the attack for the rest of the game. The Stars outscored the Irish 22-8. The Irish also had 13 turnovers in the first half.
The Stars had three players finish in double figures. Mahony led with 16 points and six rebounds. Garrett Schmaderer stepped in the scoring role as he finished with 13 and added four steals. Turner Plugge found his stroke behind the arc. He also dropped 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the second half. The Stars were up by 20 at end of the third. Langan went deep into his bench to finish the game.
“It was nice to see Garrett get going. When I know those first couple of games, he didn’t shoot the ball too well, and he didn’t take too many shots. It was nice to see him be a little bit more aggressive with Brett (Mahony) out there. ... Turner (Plugge) hit a couple to open some things up as well. That just opens it up for Garrett.”
The Stars move to 3-0 on the season and now focus on their next game against Ord. The Chanticleers, who started 0-2, picked up their first win after a 55-50 victory over West Holt High School. Langan mentioned Ord’s strength and physicality and expects them to play aggressively on their zone defense.
“Usually Ord plays a zone out there,” Langan said. “We haven’t worked a whole lot on zone offense. ... I thought we communicated better on defense. That is something to work on, and just that energy and focus throughout practice no matter what we’re doing.”
Also in the Hub Territory:
n Axtell defeated Silver Lake 49-37 with Brennan Runge scoring 17 points and Calvin Johnson adding 14. Oakley Rossno scored 19 points for the Mustangs and Quinn Rossno chipped in 13.