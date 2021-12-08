Mahony’s half-court shot sparks Kearney Catholic in dominant win over Irish

KEARNEY — Brett Mahony didn’t carry a four-leaf clover on him, but he had the luck of the Irish after knocking down a half-court shot, which changed the game for the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team.

A pregame routine turned to a momentum shift for the Stars, which eventually turned to a 50-33 rout over North Platte St. Patrick’s High School.

Head coach Bob Langan explained the half-court shot and the backstory on how the Stars practice knocking the half-court three-pointer.

“Those things happen sometimes where they hit a half-court shot,” Langan said. “We do a thing called the money shot at the end of their pregame practice every time, and we have a little prize for them so maybe it paid off there.”

The half-court shot gave the Stars a five-point lead to end the quarter. The Stars were on the attack for the rest of the game. The Stars outscored the Irish 22-8. The Irish also had 13 turnovers in the first half.