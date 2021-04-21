Lexington pours in six goals on way to win over KCHS

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School boys soccer team is as good as advertised, and Kearney Catholic was just one of the many that could not stop the Minutemen’s scoring attack.

The Stars fell to the Minutemen 6-1 on Tuesday evening, losing their second straight game after a 6-0 start, while the Minutemen continued to show dominance at 13-1 with two more matches left before districts.

“I’ve got to give hats off to Lexington,” KCHS coach Ameer Arram said. “They have great players that make great shots.”

Early in the first half, Kearney Catholic hung close to the Minutemen. The defense held them scoreless in the first 25 minutes. However, it was just a matter of time when Lexington got in rhythm as they gained possession for most of the match.

“I think the players were knocked down on themselves,” Arram said. “They didn’t step it back up. They played pretty tough in the first 25 to 28 minutes. Lexington is always a tough team and their possession is unbelievable.”