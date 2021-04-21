Lexington pours in six goals on way to win over KCHS

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School boys soccer team is as good as advertised, and Kearney Catholic was just one of the many that could not stop the Minutemen’s scoring attack.
The Stars fell to the Minutemen 6-1 on Tuesday evening, losing their second straight game after a 6-0 start, while the Minutemen continued to show dominance at 13-1 with two more matches left before districts.
“I’ve got to give hats off to Lexington,” KCHS coach Ameer Arram said. “They have great players that make great shots.”
Early in the first half, Kearney Catholic hung close to the Minutemen. The defense held them scoreless in the first 25 minutes. However, it was just a matter of time when Lexington got in rhythm as they gained possession for most of the match.
“I think the players were knocked down on themselves,” Arram said. “They didn’t step it back up. They played pretty tough in the first 25 to 28 minutes. Lexington is always a tough team and their possession is unbelievable.”
The Minutemen got going in the final 11 minutes in the first half when they scored three straight goals and three more in the second half. The Minutemen were led by the duo of Fredy Vargas and Yoskar Galvan as both scored two goals apiece. Diego Martinez and Alex Perez added one goal each.
Kearney Catholic avoided a shutout, which could’ve been Lexington’s six straight shutout victories, late in the second half as the Stars scored off an error play. Arram believed lack of communication defending in midfield led to the loss.
“We did not communicate well in this game at all,” Arram said. “We left our mid wide open. That’s where they beat us a lot. So it’s just a few things we have to work on, the mid and communication.”
The Stars look to get back on track as they host Lakeview High School at 5 p.m. Thursday. Lexington will be at Aurora for another non-district game.
Kearney Catholic girls shut down by Lexington’s defense
LEXINGTON — The Kearney Catholic girls soccer team can’t stop getting out of its own way when opportunity knocks.
The Stars were held scoreless at Lexington on Tuesday, 1-0, despite their defensive efforts. Both teams continue to trend in different directions. Lexington won its fifth straight match to improve to 8-4, while Kearney Catholic drops to 3-6 after losing its fifth straight.
“We’re putting some good players out there,” Stars coach Bruce Lear said. “We’ve struggled scoring all year. Today, that didn’t change. We changed some things up to try to make things happen. It just didn’t happen for us in this particular game.”
Lear saw some improvements from his Lady Stars. He mentioned the awareness in the areas of the field was what stood out to him.
“Our girls did a better job of saying ‘hey, we need to target this space and that space,’ and I saw that heads up and awareness and that recognition,” Lear said.
Bryieth Munoz scored Lexington’s only goal of the night with an assist by the strong winds late in the first half. Kearney Catholic struggled to score the rest of the game. Once the Stars were in striking distance, Lexington’s goalkeeper Alyssa Winters was on top of it as she finished with nine saves.
“We didn’t connect with as many passes that we needed to connect them in that game,” Lear said. “A lot of credit is to the Lex girls, they do a nice job putting the pressure on the ball and taking them away. So hats off to the whole team. Lex played the game really well ... and that’s one of the best Lexington girls teams that we ever had a chance to face.”