Everything was working for the Lexington (11-2) boys soccer team on Tuesday, with the Minutemen drubbing Kearney Catholic (3-6) by a score of 7-0.

Lexington took two goals in the first half, and exploded for seven in the second.

The game was a bounce back for Lexington, after losing its second game of the season to Schuyler on Saturday.

Alexander Perez-Tunay scored a hat trick for Lexington, the only Minuteman with multiple scores.

Fernando Casillas was the only multi-assist man, with two assists.