Late run lifts Stars over Omaha Concordia; head to conference championship

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic scored the last eight points of the game to defeat Omaha Concordia 46-40 Friday night in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Stars (18-1), the defending tournament champions, will face Hastings St. Cecilia in the championship at 6 p.m. tonight (Saturday) after the Bluehawks upset Grand Island Central Catholic in the earlier semifinal.

After being held to three points in the second quarter, the Stars trailed most of the second half until putting together the winning run in the last two minutes.

Brett Mahony put Kearney Catholic ahead 42-40 with 1:20 to play and Turner Plugge finished off the scoring with four free throws in the final minute.

Mahony, Plugge, Garret Schmaderer and Dylan Merz had 10 points each for the Stars.

For Omaha Concordia (14-2), Zac Kulus had 15 points and 6-9 sophomore Quientin McCafferty added 10.