Late rally salvages Stars’ victory over GICC

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School’s softball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to pull out a 6-5 win over Grand Island Central Catholic at Kearney’s Patriot Park.
The game was the first part of a triangular with Minden. The Stars (8-1) completed the sweep with a 17-7 victory against the Whippets.
The Stars trailed the Crusaders 5-3 with the time limit set to end the game before the start of the seventh inning. But GICC didn’t record an out.
The Stars’ Liv Nore walked to start the inning. Sydney Owen reached on an error and Carleigh Eurek tied the game with a double to center field.
After an intentional walk, Alexis Keim put down a bunt that turned into a game-winner when an attempt to get Eurek at third resulted in an error that let Eurek come home with the winning run.
Eurek was 2 for 3 with two doubles while Owen hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits and striking out three.
Against Minden, the Stars had 17 hits and survived a seven-run rally by the Whippets in the third.
Nore, Owen and Eurek had three hits apiece. Nore and Eurek had doubles and Owen drove in three runs.
Lily Bloomfield was 3 for 3 with a double for Minden and Bria Rogers was 2 for 3 with a triple.
