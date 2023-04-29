KEARNEY — Solomon Wiens scored on a free kick with 17 seconds left to give Kearney Catholic a 2-1 win over Aurora in the first game of the B-7 Subdistrict soccer tournament Saturday at Kearney's Baldwin Park.

Aurora was called for a hand ball, setting up Wiens for the game-winner.

"That's a big finish. They gave us that free kick at the top of the box and we pushed everybody up," KCHS coach Stephan Johnston said. "We left one defender back. We had nine players forward making runs distracting the keeper."

As his teammates ran around in front of the wall of defenders, Wiens lifted the ball over the defense and past the goal keeper.

"That's a clutch shot by Solomon Wiens. ... We intended for him to shoot all the time," Johnston said. "Solomon practices free kicks all the time. When it comes to a game, he's clutch right there."

The win advances the Stars (8-7) in the subdistrict semifinal at 4 p.m. Monday at Hastings College where the Stars will face top-seeded Hastings (8-5).

All of the scoring in Saturday's subdistrict contest came in the second half when Kearney Catholic had a 30 mph wind at its back.

Pete Homan put the Stars on top midway through the second half.

"Pete's a very dynamic player. Very fast, He's creative, he's not afraid to take on a player one-on one, and he's not afraid to shoot from distances., He's also pretty close to ambidextrous," Johnston said.

Aurora tied the score shortly afterward, leading to Wiens' late-game heroics.

Getting the victory in the closing seconds meant more than a victory for the Stars.

"We're a team of 20 boys. We understand the longer we play the more tired we're going to get because we don't have that many kids," Johnston said.

Aurora had more than twice as many players on its roster.

"If we're going to win the game, we need to end it in regulation, especially at district time when we have another game two days from now," Johnston said.

The win was the third straight for the Stars, who are guaranteed at least a .500 record for the year.

"We're a lot of freshmen and sophomores so getting a district win under your belt is a big experience," he said. "And being .500, we're only growing from here."