KEARNEY — Peter Homan scored with a little over a minute to play Tuesday evening to give Kearney Catholic a 2-1 victory over previously undefeated Columbus Scotus.

It was the third straight victory for the Stars after starting the season 0-4, even though Monday's victory doesn't count as the opponent was the North Platte junior varsity.

However, that victory adds to the momentum coach Stephan Johnston hopes his team is building during the midseason.

"This is big for our boys. ... Columbus Scotus was undefeated coming in today so this a huge win for us and sets us up to keep the ball rolling," Johnston said.

Neither team scored in the first half and Columbus Scotus (7-1) got on the board first in the second half.

Kearney Catholic tied it with a goal from Isaac Tamayo, midway through the second half.

"We started a full freshman back line and all four of those freshmen really showed up," Johnston said.

They put the brakes on the Shamrocks' Frank Fehringer, who had scored 10 goals in the first seven games.

"He's really good, he's a senior and our freshmen came out and did their job. It was great defense," Johnston said.

Kearney Catholic broke the tie when Homan scored his last-minute goal.

"That just shows the big effort at the end of the game. They easily could have let it go into overtime ... but they put in the effort and kept fighting," Johnson said.

Kearney Catholic is back in action Thursday playing at The Platte (Platteview/Plattsmouth).

KCHS girls' rally comes up short

After trailing 4-0 at halftime, the Kearney Catholic girls rallied, cutting the lad to 5-3 before Columbus Scotus went home with a 6-3 victory.

Senior Libbie Brezinski scored five goals for the Shamrocks, who improved to 7-1.

Claire Kluthe scored two goals for the Stars (4-3) and Jenna Kruse scored the other goal.