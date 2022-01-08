 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last-minute free throws lift Crusaders over Stars
Last-minute free throws lift Crusaders over Stars

Nore layup

Kearney Catholic’s Liv Nore goes for a layup against Grand Island Central Catholic’s Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods in Friday night’s game at GICC. The Crusaders won 45-40.

 Josh Salmon

GRAND ISLAND — Any panic that Grand Island Central Catholic felt after a seven-point fourth quarter lead slipped away didn’t show up at the free-throw line.

The Crusaders went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to clinch a 45-40 upset of Class C-1 No. 6-rated Kearney Catholic Friday.

Jenna Heidelk and Gracie Woods each went 4-for-4 in the final period. Woods hit a pair to put GICC (8-3) back up for good 41-40 with 48.1 seconds left.

“We’ve missed a few free throws here and there, but Jenna and Gracie have come up big in every game where we’ve needed them,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Obviously it was super huge in a game like this against Kearney Catholic.”

The Stars (8-3) trailed 37-30 with 2:58 remaining but saw Liv Nore hit a pair of 3-pointers just six seconds apart thanks to a turnover to put them up 40-39 with 1:02 to go.

Heidelk and Woods — who each had 11 points — made free throws to put GICC ahead 43-40, and Callie Squiers’ 3-point try to tie the game went in and out. Woods clinched the win with a pair of free throws with 4.0 seconds to go.

“We did a better job of moving the ball and Liv hit a couple big threes,” Stars coach Rick Petri said. “We put ourselves in position, and then we didn’t do a good job defensively from that point on. But we had a shot to tie it at the end of the game. Right shot, right choice — it just didn’t go in.”

Mayfield said the Crusaders were able to relax after falling behind late, and that enabled to team to quickly recover.

“We kind of had the deer in the headlights look when it got down to one point or even a little before that,” he said. “I told them in a timeout, ‘Are you having fun?’ Some of them kind of looked at me and said no, so I said, ‘Then start having fun.’

“When you are having fun, then good things happen.”

Kearney Catholic quickly put bodies around GICC post Lucy Ghaifan any time she touched the ball and limited her to seven points. Petri said the Stars executed their defensive game plan they way they wanted.

But Ghaifan recorded four assists to help keep the offense going.

“She’s had two really big games lately against Osceola and Northwest,” Mayfield said. “Lucy deserves everything that she gets, but we have dang good other girls too. We talked about how she’s going to get double- and triple-teamed, and she had to be tough and kick it back out.”

Ashley Keck and Nore led the Stars with 13 points apiece.

GICC takes on C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central Saturday at 6:50 p.m. at Kearney High School as part of the second annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.

“This was a huge, huge win for us,” Mayfield said. “In the points system, (Kearney Catholic) is No. 1 in the state. (Saturday) we get to play No. 2 in the points system and No. 1 in the ratings. I told them celebrate a couple hours during the boys game then start focusing and get a good night’s sleep. North Bend is the real deal. They are aggressive, fundamentally sound and have some great scorers. I hope we can keep our juice going for a third game this week.”

Friday night's Hub Territory Basketball Highlights

GIRLS

-- Elm Creek made 7 of 12 free throws in overtime to pull out a 46-41 win over Loomis. Ashley Bauer led Elm Creek with 15 points and Lani Meier added 14 points for the Buffs. Loomis’ Georgia Crandell led all scorers with 20 points, making 10 of 13 free throws. Hanna Stewart chipped in 11 points.

-- Natalie Wood scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Overton to a 59-39 win over Amherst.

-- Wilcox-Hildreth jumped to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to beat Kenesaw 50-27 with Madison Bunger scoring 14 points and McKinley Ritner netting 12.

-- Kennedy Hurt poured in 20 points, handed out three assists and made three steals to lead Ravenna to a 47-30 win over Wood River. Tori Sklenar added 11 points and Sarah McKeon scored 10 for the Bluejays who held Wood River scoreless in the third quarter. Macie Peters scored 12 points for Wood River.

BOYS

-- Eleven Pleasanton players scored as the Bulldogs defeated Palmer 76-9. Treven Wendt led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Kadan Keischall added 12 and Carter Klein scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.

-- Kellen Eggleston netted 25 points and Creyton Line added 21 as S-E-M bounced back from a loss to Hi-Line with a 64-60. Noah Eggleston chipped in 16 for the Mustangs. Calvin Johnson led Axtell with 17 points. Carson Lindau made four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points. And Brennan Runge also had four treys and 14 points for the Wildcats.

-- Josh Luehr led Wood River to a 55-37 win over Ravenna with 18 points while teammate Caleb Paulk scored 13. Treydan Anderson led Ravenna with 12 points.

-- Eli Jensen led four Kenesaw players in double figures with 12 points as the Blue Devils defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 71-27.

