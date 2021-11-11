Lakeview is Kearney Catholic Stars’ last hurdle before state final

“They are a big, physical football team,” Harvey said. “They run physically. They get to the ball with mean intentions on defense. They run well, and they are a well-coached football team. We played Lakeview about eight years ago in a two-year cycle, so we split in both years. We know what kind of team they are going to be.”

Lakeview is led by their running back, Adam Van Cleave. The senior back can make plays either in the backfield or at wideout. While the defense will prioritize game-planning against the 1,000-yard back, Harvey won’t forget the other weapons the Vikings have.

“They give him the ball in any position they line him up in,” Harvey said. “The key for us is to identify where he is. We tend to think that they have tendencies when they have him in certain places. We have just got to be aware of where he is. We can’t get locked in on him. They also have a big running back - No. 41 (Landon Ternus). We have got to be aware of where everyone is.”

On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 Pierce will take on No. 12 Battle Creek. Pierce is the reigning state champion. However, Battle Creek beat the Blue Jays, 24-6, during the regular season.

The two winners will face off in the state championship game next Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.