Lakeview is Kearney Catholic Stars’ last hurdle before state final

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic football team is back where it needs to be — in the state semifinals and at home.
After falling short last year, the Stars are looking to get over the hump and make their way to the state championship game.
“Last year, we had bad taste in our mouths, so now we get an opportunity to prove that we are a caliber team that should be playing for a state championship,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.
For the second straight week, the Stars had run over all the playoffs teams that stood in their way. Last week, the Stars went to Wahoo High School and dominated the Warriors, 33-6, moving to 11-0 on the season. A win Friday night will not only send them to the state finals but it will be the first time in program history that KCHS will enter a state finals with an undefeated record.
“We don’t have control over who we play,” Harvey said. “That is our event. Friday’s game, we just control our response. Our response has to be disciplined in practice and discipline on Friday night to get our desire to win.”
No. 11 Columbus-Lakeview (9-2) enters Friday night with a winning streak of its own.
After a slow 1-2 start, the Vikings have won eight in a row. The Vikings average 40.6 points a game. Some notable wins include a 35-0 shutout against Scotus High School, Milford High School in the opening round of the playoffs and a 23-20 victory over Boone Central in last week’s quarterfinals.
“They are a big, physical football team,” Harvey said. “They run physically. They get to the ball with mean intentions on defense. They run well, and they are a well-coached football team. We played Lakeview about eight years ago in a two-year cycle, so we split in both years. We know what kind of team they are going to be.”
Lakeview is led by their running back, Adam Van Cleave. The senior back can make plays either in the backfield or at wideout. While the defense will prioritize game-planning against the 1,000-yard back, Harvey won’t forget the other weapons the Vikings have.
“They give him the ball in any position they line him up in,” Harvey said. “The key for us is to identify where he is. We tend to think that they have tendencies when they have him in certain places. We have just got to be aware of where he is. We can’t get locked in on him. They also have a big running back - No. 41 (Landon Ternus). We have got to be aware of where everyone is.”
On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 Pierce will take on No. 12 Battle Creek. Pierce is the reigning state champion. However, Battle Creek beat the Blue Jays, 24-6, during the regular season.
The two winners will face off in the state championship game next Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.