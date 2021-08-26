Lack of depth concerning for Kearney Catholic football team

KEARNEY— No high school team can afford an injury, especially when they are not deep at certain positions.
For Rashawn Harvey, who begins his sixth season with the Kearney Catholic football team, depth could be a concern as the Stars open the season Friday night against Wood River/Shelton.
A major concern for both teams is the lack of depth.
One injury could decimate a team’s season. While W.R./Shelton has only 32 guys on the roster, Harvey is concerned with his depth. With a healthy lineup, Kearney Catholic is the team to beat in Class C-1. However, lack of experience from the reserves could be the Achilles’ heel for the Stars. Harvey wants to change that and will have the opportunity to get the reps for his players this Friday.
“We told them that it’s hard to get you on the field when you don’t know the play because you are a liability to yourself and someone else,” Harvey said. “So we have got to see confidence in them in practice to know that they can go out and execute the play, execute the assignment.”
Kearney Catholic is loaded up front as they return three of their five starters on the offensive line and defensive front. With the hot weather playing a factor, he wants to keep his linemen fresh as he plans rotating guys.
“We’ve been coaching up a lot of guys so we can rotate in, maybe give some guys a break throughout the game,” Harvey said. “The first game is definitely going to be hot and humid. We just got to make sure the guys are as fresh as they could be, making sure they are going in hydrated.”
This will be Wood/Shelton‘s second season as a cooperative football program. In their inaugural year, the Stars beat them 65-6 and they went 0-9 last season. Harvey is not going to underestimate them this year.
”We’re going out here like they are going to beat the Stars, which they should be,” Harvey said. “We have to go out and perform. Nothing is given, and you have to go take it and earn it. We have got to go play with discipline. We have to control our own effort, believe in behavioral experience and we’ll come out with the win Friday night.”
Harvey speaks highly of Wood/River Shelton’s skilled players.
There is one player he wants his Stars defense to keep their eyes on — the Silverbacks’ Waylon Cronk. While sharing snaps at quarterback, he threw for 533 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions as a sophomore. Cronk plays multiple positions on offense in which he could be a mismatch for KCHS.
“He’s a young man we need to be aware of. He could be on the field at any position at any time,” Harvey said about Cronk. “He played against us last year, mostly at quarterback. But they also have him at tight end, quarterback and some receiver, so he’s a pretty good athlete.They got other players that have got some speed, and we need to be aware of where they are. “
Jeff Ashby is the Silverbacks’ coach. While the odds are against his team in the opener, he expects an improvement from his team and to be competitive.
“I feel like our team is more engaged this year than in years past,” Ashby said. “It has been an enjoyable preseason, and I hope it continues through the season. “We need to have some explosive plays on offense and not turn the ball over like we did last year. Turnovers were devastating to us last year, and hopefully, we do a better job handling the football this year.”
Brett Mahoney will be making his first start at quarterback for the Stars. Harvey reiterates that they’re going to match Mahoney’s skill sets at quarterback. Already familiar with Harvey’s system, playing multiple positions on offense takes away the pressure for the senior.
“We’re just looking for Brett to be Brett,” Harvey said. “We don’t want him to be put in a box. We don’t want to treat him like the quarterbacks in the past. We need Brett Mahoney to use his skills. We’re expecting big things from him. He’s been doing a great job studying our offense and studying the opponent’s defense. We just need execution from Brett here Friday night, and we’ll go out and win this football game.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at KCHS Memorial Field.