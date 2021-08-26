Lack of depth concerning for Kearney Catholic football team

KEARNEY— No high school team can afford an injury, especially when they are not deep at certain positions.

For Rashawn Harvey, who begins his sixth season with the Kearney Catholic football team, depth could be a concern as the Stars open the season Friday night against Wood River/Shelton.

A major concern for both teams is the lack of depth.

One injury could decimate a team’s season. While W.R./Shelton has only 32 guys on the roster, Harvey is concerned with his depth. With a healthy lineup, Kearney Catholic is the team to beat in Class C-1. However, lack of experience from the reserves could be the Achilles’ heel for the Stars. Harvey wants to change that and will have the opportunity to get the reps for his players this Friday.

“We told them that it’s hard to get you on the field when you don’t know the play because you are a liability to yourself and someone else,” Harvey said. “So we have got to see confidence in them in practice to know that they can go out and execute the play, execute the assignment.”

Kearney Catholic is loaded up front as they return three of their five starters on the offensive line and defensive front. With the hot weather playing a factor, he wants to keep his linemen fresh as he plans rotating guys.