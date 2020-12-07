KHS wrestlers fourth at own meet

KEARNEY — The Kearney High wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational.

Grand Island won the team title with 166 points, beating runner-up North Platte, which scored 146. Papillion-La Vista was third with 133.5 points while KHS scored 111 points to edge Hastings by a point.

Three Bearcats claimed silver medals.

Gage Ferguson took second at 152 points, losing to Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista 22-10 in the finals.

At 220 pounds, the Bearcats’ Dario Rodriguez lost to defending state champion Tony Pray of Creighton Prep via a technical fall in the third period.

And at 285 pounds, Caden Johnson lost the championship to Michael Isele of Grand Island when he was pinned in the first period.

Third-place finishers for the Bearcats were Ethan Lawrence at 126, Tate Kuchera at 170 and Lane Kovarik at 195.

Beau Hostler (145) and Riley Johnson (182) placed fourth

The Bearcats will be back in action Saturday at the Holdrege Invitational.