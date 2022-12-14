KHS swimmers sweep duals with Hastings

HASTINGS — The Kearney High boys and girls swim teams swept a dual meet Tuesday with Hastings.

The boys claimed a 93-68 victory while the girls won 100-70.

“We were able to have a little fun in the pool and swim in some off events,” coach Jane Bartee said. “The kids rose to the challenge and still accomplished their goal. We also had a lot of season bests.”

Junior Aiden Grierson won two individual events for the Kearney boys and swam on the winning 200-yard medley relay team. Freshman Reese Holscher had the same results for the Kearney girls.

Individually, Grierson won the 100-yard freestyle (53.03 seconds) and the 200 individual medley (2:16.92).

Holscher won the 50-yard freestyle (27.54) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.93).

Other individual winners for the Bearcat boys were Andrew Walsh in the 100 butterfly (1:02.90), Blake Parks in the 100 backstroke (1:04.30) and Zeb Black in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.60).

Winners in the girls races were Katy Buse in the 200 individual medley (2:29.86) and Maggie Trenkle in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.88).

Anai Aguirre, Madi Medo, Laura Dietz and Taylor Province teamed up to win the girls 400 freestyle relay for the Bearcats (4:18.60). Buse, Callie Bartee and Dietz joined Holscher on the 200 medley relay (2:01.31).

Parks, Black and Josh Miller joined Grierson on the winning 200 medley relay.