KHS swimmers second, third at Columbus meet

COLUMBUS — The Kearney High girls finished second and the boys were third at the Gene Cotter Invitational swim meet Friday and Saturday in Columbus.

In the girls' team standings, Grand Island took first place with 246 points. Kearney was second with 197 and Fremont was third with 169.

In the boys' team standings, Lincoln Northeast scored 231 points, Grand Island 222 and Kearney 215.

The meet included 11 girls teams and 10 boys teams.

Kearney winners were Ben Knoell in the diving (442 points) and Aiden Grierson in the 500-yard freestyle.

Knoell led a 1-2 finish with Ian Hanson second (328.25 points).

Zeb Black also claimed a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (23.20).

Three of Kearney's relay teams finished second. The girls' 200-medley relay of Reese Hoscher, Callie Bartee, Laura Dietz and Katy Buse turned in a runner-up time of 1:59.53.

For the boys, Owen Bartee, Blake Parks, Grierson and Black were second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.10) and Grierson, Blake Parks, Jackson Haffener and Black finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.86).