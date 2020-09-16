KHS second, Stars fifth at Hastings

HASTINGS — Kearney High School finished second and Kearney Catholic was fifth at the Hastings Invitational golf tournament played at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.
North Platte swept the top three individual places on its way to a 311 winning score. Kearney shot a 358, with all five Bearcats finishing in the top 15, while the Stars shot a 428.
North Platte’s Baylee Steele was the individual medalist, shooting a 70.
Betsey Lewis led KHS with an 86, placing her fifth. Hannah Lydiatt was three strokes back, finishing seventh. Eve Edwards was eighth with a 91, Sydney Petersen was 10th with a 92 and Alexa Mahalek was 12th with a 94.
For KCHS, Morgan Sheckler shot a 95 and placed 13th. Rounding out the Stars’ scores were Taylor McGuire (103), Madie Waggoner (108), Sofia Hayes (122) and Mia Homan (128).
Hastings Invitational
Team Scores
1, North Platte 311. 2, Kearney 358. 3, York 373. 4, Hastings 405. 5, Kearney Catholic 428. 6, Central City 459. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 499. 8, Adams Central NTS.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Baylee Steele, NP, 70. 2, Karsen Morrison, NP, 75. 3, Maya Lashley, NP, 75. 4, Riley Stuhr, Y, 80. 5, Betsey Lewis, KHS, 86. 6, Abby York, Y, 89. 7, Hannah Lydiatt, KHS, 89. 8, Eve Edwards, KHS, 91. 9, Abbie Jones, NP, 91. 10, Sydney Petersen, KHS, 92. 11, Natalie Brant, HAS, 94. 12, Alexa Mahalek, KHS, 94. 13, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 95. 14, Kaylee Carlson, NP, 96. 15, Anna Brant, HAS, 97.
