KHS rolls, KCHS splits tennis duals

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls tennis team swept Holdrege and McCook on Tuesday while Kearney Catholic went 1-1 against the same schools.

The Bearcats prevailed 11-0 over the Dusters and 10-1 over the Bison.

“Today was an overall team effort,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We played well top to bottom in both singles and doubles.”

McCook came in with many of its players having lost fewer than a couple of matches.

Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning handed McCook’s Lexi Hauxwell and Emily Kjendal their first loss at No. 2 doubles, avenging an 8-2 loss to the Bison at the North Platte Invitational.

“It was awesome to see us come back and win convincingly 8-4 today. Meghan and Cecilia played smart and aggressive. McCook liked to go into a two-back formation. Meghan and Cecilia continued to attack and get to the net. They also put the ball away at the net when they had the opportunity,” Saulsbury said.

Kearney 11, Holdrege 0