KHS rolls, KCHS splits tennis duals

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls tennis team swept Holdrege and McCook on Tuesday while Kearney Catholic went 1-1 against the same schools.
The Bearcats prevailed 11-0 over the Dusters and 10-1 over the Bison.
“Today was an overall team effort,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We played well top to bottom in both singles and doubles.”
McCook came in with many of its players having lost fewer than a couple of matches.
Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning handed McCook’s Lexi Hauxwell and Emily Kjendal their first loss at No. 2 doubles, avenging an 8-2 loss to the Bison at the North Platte Invitational.
“It was awesome to see us come back and win convincingly 8-4 today. Meghan and Cecilia played smart and aggressive. McCook liked to go into a two-back formation. Meghan and Cecilia continued to attack and get to the net. They also put the ball away at the net when they had the opportunity,” Saulsbury said.
Kearney 11, Holdrege 0
Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Grace Maloley 8-0. Makenna Henning, K, def. Jenessa Landin 8-0. Anna Boyd, K, def. Avery Michalski 8-3. Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Sara Nelson 8-1. Liz Young, K, def. Hope Anderson 8-2. Paige Moffett, K, def. Jenna Gustafson 8-0. Cecilia Henning, K, def. Maycen Wilson 8-0. Emilee Anderson, K, def. Maycen Wilson 8-0.
Doubles — Boyd/Young, K, def. Michalski/Landin 8-0. Dahlke/C. Henning, K, def. Nelson/Gustafson 8-1. Flood/M. Henning, K, def. Maloley/Anderson 8-1.
Kearney 10, McCook 1
Singles. — Olivia Flood, K, def. Megan Hodgson 8-2. Makenna Henning, K, def. Joslyn Hammond 8-1. Anna Boyd, K, def. Elsa Wilcox 8-4. Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Olivia Koetter 8-5. Liz Young, K, def. Lexi Hauxwell 8-5. Paige Moffett, K, def. Emily Alberts 8-4. Emilee Anderson, K, def. Hayden Johnson 8-2.
Doubles. — Wilcox/Koettner, M, def. Boyd/Young 8-3. Dahlke/C. Henning, K, def. Hauxwell/Kjendal 8-4. Flood/M. Henning, K, def. Hodgson/Hammond 8-0. Moffett/Anderson, K, def. Patel/Johnson 8-2.
Stars top Holdrege, lose to McCook
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic bounced back from an 8-1 loss to McCook to beat Holdrege 6-3.
“McCook is a strong team. They hit the ball well, work hard and hustle after every ball,” KCHS coach Michelle Kennedy said.
Mia Homan scored the Stars’ only win, claiming an 8-0 victory at No. 6 singles.
“Mia has come so far since the season started; she is a stronger player and is becoming more competitive,” Kennedy said.
One key victory against Holdrege came at No. 3 singles where Ashton Huls won 8-6.
“Ashton surprised herself by how well she could move and make great plays. This is something we have been working on all season, and it’s great to see it come to light on the court,” Kennedy said.
McCook 8, KCHS 1
Singles — Megan Hodgson, M, def. Sydney Conner, 8-2. Joslyn Hammond, M, def. Claire Rogers 8-0. Elsa Wilcox, M, def. Ashton Huls 8-1. Olivia Koetter, M, def. Makenzie Schroeder 8-1. Lexi Hauxwell, M, def. Kyleigh Seim, 8-1. Mia Homan, KC, def. Emily Kjendal 8-0.
Doubles — Wilcox/Koetter, M, def. Conner/Schroeder, 8-2. Hauxwell/Kjendal, M, def. Rogers/Huls, 8-4. Hodgson/Hammond, M, def. Seim/Homan, 8-0.
KCHS 6, Holdrege 3
Singles — Sydney Conner, KC, def. Grace Maloley 8-1. Makenzie Schroeder, KC, def. Janessa Landin 8-0. Ashton Huls, KC, def. Avery Michalski 8-6. Sara Nelson, H, def. Claire Rogers 8-6. Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Hope Anderson 8-6. Mia Homan, KC,) def. Jenna Gustafson 8-2.
Doubles — Conner/Schroeder, KC, def. Michalski/Landin 8-1. Nelson/Gustafson, H, def. Rogers/Huls 8-3; Maloley/Anderson, M, def. Seim/Homan 8-5.