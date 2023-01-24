KHS girls sweep swimming double dual, boys beat Columbus

KEARNEY — The Kearney girls swim team swept Lincoln Pius X and Columbus in a double dual Tuesday at Kearney High.

The Bearcats defeated the Thunderbolts 98-74 and the Discoverers 127-30. In the boys' double dual, Kearney defeated Columbus 120-32 but lost to Lincoln Pius X 92-78.

Individual event winners for the Kearney girls were Anai Aguirre in the 50-yard freestyle (27.17) and 100-yard freestyle (59.98), Reese Holscher in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.52) and Katy Buse in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.89).

For the Kearney boys, Ben Knoell in the diving (279.30), Zeb Black in the 100-yard butterfly (58,71) and Owen Bartee in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.13).

In the relays, the Kearney girls won the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relays. Maggie Trenkle, Laura Dietz, Holscher and Buse swam on the 200 medley relay. Lizzie Black, Dietz, Callie Bartee and Aguirre swam on the 400 free relay.

The Kearney boys won the 200 medley relay with Owen Bartee, Blake Parks, Aiden Grierson and Zeb Black providing the performances.