KHS dominates swim dual with Scotsbluff/Gering
KHS dominates swim dual with Scotsbluff/Gering

Pool

KEARNEY — The Kearney swim teams dominated Scottsbluff/Gering in a dual meet Friday night at the KHS pool.

Kearney girls won 204-71 while the boys came away with a 186-67 victory. Each team won 10 events.

Madi Medo and Katy Buse won two individual events and swam on winning relays to lead the girls team. Medo won the 100 freestyle (1:05.40) and 200 freestyle (2:21.56) and swam on the winning 400 free relay (4:28.75. Buse won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.14) and the 200 individual medley (2:30.10) and swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:49.19) and 200 medley relay (2:05.33).

Other individual winners were Olivia Paysen in the diving, Callie Bartee in the 100 butterfly (1:07.67) and Olivia McArthur in the 100 backstroke (1:19.05).

Bartee, Maggie Trenkle and Laura Dietz joined Buse on the 200 medley relay while Bartee, Kay Lynn Trenkle and Anai Aguirre swam on the 200 free relay. The 400 free relay included Maggie Trenkle, Taylor Province and Elizabeth Stewart).

For the boys, Aiden Grierson and Ethan Kinney swam to two individual first places.

Grierson won the 200 IM (2:13.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:10.12). Kinney won the 50 freestyle (22.86) and 100 freestyle.

Other individual winners were Josh Miller in the 100 butterfly 91:02.46), Zeb Black in the 100 backstroke (1:02.18) and Logan Arnold in the 200 freestyle (1:58.28).

The winning 200 medley relay included Arnold, Alex Eifert, Kinney and Blake Parks (1:46.22).

The winning 200 free relay had Russell Dietz, Black, Eifert and Parks (1:35.00).

And Andrew Walsh, Jackson Haffener, Miller and Stuart Machard swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:51.88).

“We got to put some kids in different events tonight and they all really stepped up and swam well,” Kearney coach Jane Bartee said. “It was great also to see a lot of first-time event winners.”

Kearney will host the Kearney High Invitational today.

