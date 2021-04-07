KHS dominates North Platte in tennis; Lexington tops KCHS

NORTH PLATTE — Kearney High swept North Platte 9-0 Tuesday in a tennis dual at Cody Park.

The dual was played in cold and blustery conditions that took a little while to get used to, according to KHS coach Troy Saulsbury.

“We started the meet playing careful and not trusting our shots in the wind,” he said. “Once we started hitting out we didn’t drop very many games after that.”

He said Olivia Flood and Makenna Henning established the pace of their matches with penetrating shots with and against the wind.

“I was very pleased with our placement and depth of our shots in singles. Despite the wind, we were still able to move our opponents around quite a bit,” he said.

KHS 9, North Platte 0

Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Brianna Plaster, NP, 8-0; Makenna Henning, K, def. Sam Bowers, NP, 8-1. Anna Boyd, K, def. Kinley Stine, NP, 8-0. Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Torie Laubenstein, NP, 8-0. Liz Young, K, def. Reagan Douglas, NP, 8-2 Cecilia Henning, K, def. Gracie Risse, NP, 8-2

Doubles — Boyd/Young, K, def. Plaster/Stine, NP, 8-3. Dahlke/C. Henning, K, def. Laubenstein/Bowers, NP, 8-3. Flood/M. Henning, K, def. Douglas/Risse, NP, 8-0