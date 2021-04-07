KHS dominates North Platte in tennis; Lexington tops KCHS

NORTH PLATTE — Kearney High swept North Platte 9-0 Tuesday in a tennis dual at Cody Park.
The dual was played in cold and blustery conditions that took a little while to get used to, according to KHS coach Troy Saulsbury.
“We started the meet playing careful and not trusting our shots in the wind,” he said. “Once we started hitting out we didn’t drop very many games after that.”
He said Olivia Flood and Makenna Henning established the pace of their matches with penetrating shots with and against the wind.
“I was very pleased with our placement and depth of our shots in singles. Despite the wind, we were still able to move our opponents around quite a bit,” he said.
KHS 9, North Platte 0
Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Brianna Plaster, NP, 8-0; Makenna Henning, K, def. Sam Bowers, NP, 8-1. Anna Boyd, K, def. Kinley Stine, NP, 8-0. Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Torie Laubenstein, NP, 8-0. Liz Young, K, def. Reagan Douglas, NP, 8-2 Cecilia Henning, K, def. Gracie Risse, NP, 8-2
Doubles — Boyd/Young, K, def. Plaster/Stine, NP, 8-3. Dahlke/C. Henning, K, def. Laubenstein/Bowers, NP, 8-3. Flood/M. Henning, K, def. Douglas/Risse, NP, 8-0
Lexington tops Stars in dual
KEARNEY — Lexington won four singles and two doubles matches to beat Kearney Catholic 6-3 Tuesday at Kearney. It was the first home dual of the season for the Stars.
“There were a lot of good things we were doing. We were setting points up. We were serving well. We were returning serves. I think, wonderfully,” KCHS coach Michelle Kennedy said. “We just weren’t finishing the job.”
Sydney Conner was a double winner, rallying from a 6-2 deficit to win a tie-breaker at No. 1 singles. She also won at No. 1 doubles along with Ashton Huls.
Lexington 6, KCHS 3
Singles — Sydney Conner, KC, def. Marianna McDowell, L, 9-8 (7-3). Kayleigh Cetal, L, def. Claire Rogers, KC, 8-2. Gracey Smith, L, def. Ashton Huls, KC, 8-1. Victoria Perez, L, def. Kyleigh Seim, KC, 8-5. Makenzie Schroeder, KC, def. Leilany Diaz, L, 8-2. Haley Hernandez, L, def. Mia Homan, KC, 8-0.
Doubles — Connor/Huls, KC, def. Smith/Hernandez, L, 8-2. Perez/Dias, L, def. Seim/Schroeder, KC, 8-3. McDowell/Cetak, L, def. Rogers/Homan, KC, 8-3.