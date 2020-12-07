KHS boys win Hastings swim meet, girls second

HASTINGS — The Kearney High boys swim team won the Hastings Invitational on Saturday with the girls team finishing second.

The Kearney boys scored 323 points to finish well ahead of Norfolk (230). The Kearney girls finished 82.5 points behind Norfolk.

Relays led the way with Kearney winning the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays. Ethan Kinney, Jake Svec, Alex Eifert and Logan Arnold swam a 1-minute, 47.37-second time to win the 200 medley relay. Kinney, Thomas Walsh, Russell Dietz and Arnold swam 1:34.68 to win the 200 freestyle.

Arnold won two individual events: the 50 freestyle (23.45) and the 100 freestyle (52.38) and Kinney won the 100 backstroke (56.50).

For the girls, Callie Bartee claimed first place in the 200 individual medley (2:30.72).

“Our depth really paved the way for our team to be successful. In a sport like swimming and diving having so many contributors, and those kids that are willing to try new events are vital to our success,” coach Jane Bartee said.

The swimming events were split to comply with health protocols. Kearney, Hastings and Columbus swam in the morning session with Norfolk, North Platte, Scottsbluff/Gering and McCook swimming in the afternoon.